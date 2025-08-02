WCL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch World Championship of Legends Final Ft. AB de Villiers And Shahid Afridi?

The WCL 2025 Final will be played on August 2.

After 15 group-stage matches and a thrilling semi-final, the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is all set to get a new champion in the second edition of the league. The South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions will take on each other in a fiery battle on August 2 to clinch their maiden title of the tournament. With the tournament approaching, here’s all you need to know about the WCL 2025 Final live streaming.

All matches (47) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PHG 72/10 SEL 188/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 255/7 KELN 79/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – PRK 63/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 72/1 SRAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – KELN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG – PUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY 60/0 MAG 136/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 CHG – WOL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings

Previously, the Pakistan Champions qualified for the semi-finals after maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout the league stage. They were set to clash with the defending champions India in the first semi-final. However, following their move to boycott the group-stage fixture against Pakistan due to some political reasons, the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions replicated the same in the knockouts to withdraw from the tournament.

The first semi-final was called off as the Pakistan Champions directly reached the summit clash. On the other hand, the second semi-final between the South Africa Champions and Australia Champions witnessed a nail-biting finish. While chasing 186 runs, the Australia Champions needed only 14 runs in the final over. But a stunning fielding effort from SA Champions’ captain AB de Villiers denied the AUS Champions a third run on the final delivery off Wayne Parnell. They registered a mere one-run victory to qualify for the WCL 2025 Final.

WCL 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch World Championship of Legends 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

The World Championship of Legends Final 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app.

WCL 2025 Final Live Telecast: Where to Watch World Championship of Legends Final 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the World Championship of Legends 2025 Final live telecast on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD.

World Championship of Legends 2025 Final: Where to Watch WCL 2025 Final Live Streaming in Australia, South Africa, UK, and Rest of the World?

The World Championship of Legends 2025 Final will also be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.

Australia: FOX Sports

FOX Sports South Africa: SuperSport network

SuperSport network UK: TNT Sports

TNT Sports Caribbean: SportsMax

SportsMax Pakistan: Tamasha

Tamasha Rest of the World: SportsEye YouTube Channel and WCL Facebook (global access)

ALSO READ:

World Championship of Legends 2025 Final: Where Will The Match Take Place?

The World Championship of Legends 2025 Final will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

WCL 2025 Final Live Streaming: When Will The Match Take Place?

The WCL 2025 Final will begin at 9:00 PM IST and 3:30 PM local time on August 2.

Full Squads of South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (C), Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, and Aaron Phangiso.

Pakistan Champions: Shahid Afridi (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, and Saeed Ajmal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.