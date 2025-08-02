WCL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch World Championship of Legends Final Ft. AB de Villiers And Shahid Afridi?

The WCL 2025 Final will be played on August 2.
After 15 group-stage matches and a thrilling semi-final, the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is all set to get a new champion in the second edition of the league. The South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions will take on each other in a fiery battle on August 2 to clinch their maiden title of the tournament. With the tournament approaching, here’s all you need to know about the WCL 2025 Final live streaming.
Previously, the Pakistan Champions qualified for the semi-finals after maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout the league stage. They were set to clash with the defending champions India in the first semi-final. However, following their move to boycott the group-stage fixture against Pakistan due to some political reasons, the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions replicated the same in the knockouts to withdraw from the tournament.
The first semi-final was called off as the Pakistan Champions directly reached the summit clash. On the other hand, the second semi-final between the South Africa Champions and Australia Champions witnessed a nail-biting finish. While chasing 186 runs, the Australia Champions needed only 14 runs in the final over. But a stunning fielding effort from SA Champions’ captain AB de Villiers denied the AUS Champions a third run on the final delivery off Wayne Parnell. They registered a mere one-run victory to qualify for the WCL 2025 Final.
The World Championship of Legends Final 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app.
Viewers can also watch the World Championship of Legends 2025 Final live telecast on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD.
The World Championship of Legends 2025 Final will also be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.
ALSO READ:
The World Championship of Legends 2025 Final will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.
The WCL 2025 Final will begin at 9:00 PM IST and 3:30 PM local time on August 2.
South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (C), Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, and Aaron Phangiso.
Pakistan Champions: Shahid Afridi (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, and Saeed Ajmal.
