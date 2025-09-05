Why is Rashid Khan Not Included in Afghanistan Playing XI for AFG vs UAE Clash in T20I Tri-series?

In Match No.6 of the T20I Tri-series on Friday, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is not playing for their fixture against the hosts, the United Arab Emirates. In his absence, Ibrahim Zadran will lead the side against UAE.

The reason being, Rashid has been rested for the dead-rubber.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have already qualified for the Tri-series final on September 7. With the Asia Cup 2025 just a few days away, the 26-year-old leggie is rest. The UAE, on the other hand, are playing their last match of the tournament.

Playing XI for AFG vs UAE

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.

