News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Why is Wanindu Hasaranga Not in Sri Lanka Playing XI For ZIM vs SL ODIs?
international-cricket

Why is Wanindu Hasaranga Not in Sri Lanka Playing XI For ZIM vs SL ODIs?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 29, 2025
2 min read

This has also raised a question mark on his availability for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025.

Why is Wanindu Hasaranga Not in Sri Lanka Playing XI For ZIM vs SL ODIs?

After claiming a 2-1 series win in the home ODI series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka are now touring Zimbabwe for a five-match series, which includes two 50-over fixtures and three T20Is. However, star Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has not been named in the visitors’ squad for the entire overseas series.

Why is Wanindu Hasaranga not playing against Zimbabwe?

Hasaranga suffered a hamstring injury on his way to score an unbeaten 18 runs off 14 balls against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Pallekele. Despite the injury, he bowled 8.4 overs in that match, at an impressive economy rate of 4.03 and also scalped two wickets. A combined effort from the bowling attack ensured a 99-run victory for the hosts in the decider to seal the ODI series.

Following this, the player did not participate in the subsequent home T20I series against the same opponents. Hasaranga is yet to recover from the injury, which has restricted him from taking part in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe. Notably, this has also raised a question mark on his availability for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025, which will kickstart on September 9 in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Wanindu Hasaranga’s continued consistency in recent matches

The 28-year-old has showcased a commendable consistency in his performance in recent times. He has bagged 19 wickets in the last 10 ODI matches at an economy rate of 5.09 and also put up 91 runs in seven innings. His T20I stats have also been impressive, snaring 20 wickets in the latest 10 fixtures, conceding 293 runs.

Hasaranga also had an average outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The INR 5.25 crores recruit of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) took 11 wickets in as many matches at an economy of 9.05.

Playing XI for ZIM vs SL 1st ODI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Trevor Gwandu.

Asia Cup 2025
Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga
ZIM vs SL
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Litton Das Bangladesh vs Netherlands Asia Cup 2025

Former KKR Star Wants Bangladesh to Build New Habit Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh have registered 200+ run totals just seven times in the last 20 years.
8:33 pm
Aditya Ighe
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka squad Asia Cup 2025

Rajasthan Royals Star Named Despite Injury Concerns in Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Squad

He last played competitive cricket in early July.
8:23 pm
Vishnu PN
ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Series in India?

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Series in India?

Zimbabwe are set to host Sri Lanka for two ODIs and three T20Is.
1:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
Several IPL stars are struggling with fitness ahead of IPL 2026 auction, including Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder, Mitchell Santner.

Back Injury Puts LSG Pacer’s IPL 2026 Auction Chances at Risk; Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Out for a Month After Abdominal Surgery

Several IPL stars are struggling with injuries.
August 26, 2025
Darpan Jain
brendan taylor set to return in odis after four years following icc ban rcb blessing muzarabani named in zim vs sl squad

Zimbabwe Player Set To Return in ODIs After Four Years Following ICC Ban, RCB Star Included in Squad for Sri Lanka Series

August 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming tri-series and Asia Cup 2025, with several IPL stars featuring in the side.

Mumbai Indians, CSK, and KKR Players Included in a Star-Studded Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan have not played any T20I this year.
August 24, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.