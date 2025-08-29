Why is Wanindu Hasaranga Not in Sri Lanka Playing XI For ZIM vs SL ODIs?

This has also raised a question mark on his availability for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025.

After claiming a 2-1 series win in the home ODI series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka are now touring Zimbabwe for a five-match series, which includes two 50-over fixtures and three T20Is. However, star Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has not been named in the visitors’ squad for the entire overseas series.

Why is Wanindu Hasaranga not playing against Zimbabwe?

Hasaranga suffered a hamstring injury on his way to score an unbeaten 18 runs off 14 balls against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Pallekele. Despite the injury, he bowled 8.4 overs in that match, at an impressive economy rate of 4.03 and also scalped two wickets. A combined effort from the bowling attack ensured a 99-run victory for the hosts in the decider to seal the ODI series.

Following this, the player did not participate in the subsequent home T20I series against the same opponents. Hasaranga is yet to recover from the injury, which has restricted him from taking part in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe. Notably, this has also raised a question mark on his availability for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025, which will kickstart on September 9 in the UAE.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s continued consistency in recent matches

The 28-year-old has showcased a commendable consistency in his performance in recent times. He has bagged 19 wickets in the last 10 ODI matches at an economy rate of 5.09 and also put up 91 runs in seven innings. His T20I stats have also been impressive, snaring 20 wickets in the latest 10 fixtures, conceding 293 runs.

Hasaranga also had an average outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The INR 5.25 crores recruit of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) took 11 wickets in as many matches at an economy of 9.05.

Playing XI for ZIM vs SL 1st ODI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Trevor Gwandu.