WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Series in India?

The ODI series will kick off on August 8.
After a 1-2 defeat in the latest T20I series against Pakistan, the West Indies will now host the side for a three-match ODI series, starting on August 8. Notably, the Windies team has managed to win only one fixture in their latest 11 home matches, including consecutive whitewashes against Australia in three Tests and five T20Is.
However, there will be a few comebacks in this 50-over series for the visitors. Former captain Babar Azam and the current ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan are set to play their first match for Pakistan since the ODI series in New Zealand in March-April 2025. Pacer Naseem Shah is also set to make a comeback after recovering from his injury.
Previously, Pakistan clinched the ODI series 1-2 while touring the West Indies in 2017. They also clean swept the Caribbeans while hosting them in 2022. The Windies are yet to register an ODI series victory against the Men in Green.
The West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app.
The West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series live telecast will not be available in India.
The West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series live streaming globally will be available across multiple platforms.
The West Indies and Pakistan ODI series opener will start at 2:00 PM local time and 11:30 PM IST. The remaining matches between these sides will begin at 9:30 AM local time and 7:00 PM IST.
West Indies: Yet to be announced
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.
