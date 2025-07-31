WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series in India?

The T20I series will kick off on August 1.
After facing a clean sweep by Australia in the recent five-match T20I series at home, the West Indies will now host Pakistan for three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting on August 1. The visitors also come on the back of a 2-1 T20I series defeat in their latest tour of Bangladesh. With the series approaching, fans will find out the WI vs PAK live streaming details for the T20I series here.
Previously, Pakistan claimed the four-match series by 0-1 when they last visited the Caribbean in 2021. Moreover, the hosts are yet to register a T20I series victory over the Men in Green. Notably, Pakistan’s ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was dropped from the T20I side earlier this year, has made a comeback in the squad against the West Indies.
The West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app.
The West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series live telecast will not be available in India.
The West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming globally will be available across multiple platforms.
The T20I matches between the West Indies and Pakistan will start at 8:00 PM local time and 5:30 AM IST.
West Indies: Yet to be announced
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.
