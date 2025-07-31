News
WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series in India?
international-cricket

WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 31, 2025
2 min read

The T20I series will kick off on August 1.

WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series in India?

After facing a clean sweep by Australia in the recent five-match T20I series at home, the West Indies will now host Pakistan for three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting on August 1. The visitors also come on the back of a 2-1 T20I series defeat in their latest tour of Bangladesh. With the series approaching, fans will find out the WI vs PAK live streaming details for the T20I series here.

Previously, Pakistan claimed the four-match series by 0-1 when they last visited the Caribbean in 2021. Moreover, the hosts are yet to register a T20I series victory over the Men in Green. Notably, Pakistan’s ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was dropped from the T20I side earlier this year, has made a comeback in the squad against the West Indies.

WI vs PAK Live Streaming: Where to Watch T20I Series Live Streaming in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app.

WI vs PAK Live Telecast: Where to Watch T20I Series Live Telecast in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series live telecast will not be available in India.

WI vs PAK Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in Caribbean, Pakistan, UK, and Rest of the World?

The West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming globally will be available across multiple platforms.

  • Caribbean: SportsMax, ESPN Play Carribean
  • Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Tapmad
  • Bangladesh: Tapmad
  • UK: ARY Digital UK
  • USA: ESPN+

ALSO READ:

    West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series: Schedule

    • 1st T20I: August 1, Lauderhill
    • 2nd T20I: August 3, Lauderhill
    • 3rd T20I: August 4, Lauderhill

    West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

    The T20I matches between the West Indies and Pakistan will start at 8:00 PM local time and 5:30 AM IST.

    West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series: Full Squads

    West Indies: Yet to be announced

    Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

    Pakistan
    West Indies
    West Indies vs Pakistan
    WI vs PAK
    Sreejita Sen
    Sreejita Sen

