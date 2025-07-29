ZIM vs NZ Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test Series in India?

The two-match series will kick off on July 30.
After a brilliant show in the recently concluded T20I tri-series, New Zealand will look to continue their momentum in the upcoming two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, starting on July 30. Previously, they won the tri-series, involving hosts Zimbabwe and South Africa, comprehensively without dropping a match. With the series approaching, fans will find out the ZIM vs NZ live streaming details for the Test series here.
Notably, New Zealand captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the first fixture due to a shoulder injury. Their white-ball skipper, Mitchell Santner, will lead the team in his absence. However, the hosts are yet to register a victory over the Black Caps in the longest format of the game. These two sides last played a Test series in 2016. The hosts are coming on the back of a recent 0-2 clean sweep by South Africa at home. Following the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 victory, the Proteas toured Zimbabwe for two red-ball matches and won them by massive margins of 328 runs and an innings and 236 runs, respectively.
However, Zimbabwean all-rounder Sean Williams staged a huge fightback with his 137-run knock in the first match of the series. On the other hand, the Kiwis would also look to be back in the winning ways in the format after facing a 1-2 series defeat while hosting England in December 2024.
The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test series live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app.
The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test series live telecast will not be available in India.
The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test series live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.
The two Test fixtures between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will start at 10:00 AM local time and 1:30 PM IST.
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande (WK), Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (WK), Nick Welch, Sean Williams.
New Zealand: Tom Latham [ruled out of the first Test], Mitchell Santner (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young.
