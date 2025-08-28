ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Series in India?

Zimbabwe are set to host Sri Lanka for two ODIs and three T20Is.
After the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Zimbabwe are set to host Sri Lanka for two ODIs and three T20Is, starting on August 29. Star Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the series due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the third ODI against Bangladesh in July 2025. Fans can find out the ZIM vs SL live streaming details for the ODI series here.
The visitors had whitewashed Zimbabwe 5-0 in the 50-over series when they last toured in 2008. They have also won five of the latest six contests between them in the format.
Notably, Zimbabwe’s last victory against the opposition came in 2022, when they won the second match of the ODI series by 22 runs in Pallekele.
The hosts had clinched the three-match ODI series against Ireland with a 2-1 scoreline earlier this year. However, Sri Lanka are likely to be the favourites in the upcoming series, coming on the back of two consecutive ODI series wins against Bangladesh and Australia.
The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI series live streaming in India will be available on SonyLiv and FanCode App.
The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI series live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI series live streaming will be available across multiple platforms globally.
The ODI matches between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will start at 9:30 AM local time, i.e., 1:00 PM IST.
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Ernest Masuku, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (WK), Clive Madande (WK), Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, and Trevor Gwandu.
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (WK), Nishan Madushka (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, and Milan Rathnayake.