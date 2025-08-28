News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Series in India?
international-cricket

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Series in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 28, 2025
3 min read

Zimbabwe are set to host Sri Lanka for two ODIs and three T20Is.

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Series in India?

After the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Zimbabwe are set to host Sri Lanka for two ODIs and three T20Is, starting on August 29. Star Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the series due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the third ODI against Bangladesh in July 2025. Fans can find out the ZIM vs SL live streaming details for the ODI series here.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
30 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
Central Zone CLZ

126/1

North East Zone NEZ

Fixtures
Live – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
North Zone NTZ

139/3

East Zone EZ

Fixtures
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Transylvania TSA

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Transylvania TSA

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
Eastern Europe Cup, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Serbia SRB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
Eastern Europe Cup, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Croatia CRO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Denmark DEN

Kuwait KWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – King
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27
29 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Harare
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

Sri Lanka SL

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

24/4

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
University of Queensland UOQ

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Sunshine Coast SSC

South Brisbane SBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
30 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Gold Coast GCT

Sunshine Coast SSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
28 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sharjah
United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Afghanistan AFG

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings

The visitors had whitewashed Zimbabwe 5-0 in the 50-over series when they last toured in 2008. They have also won five of the latest six contests between them in the format.

Notably, Zimbabwe’s last victory against the opposition came in 2022, when they won the second match of the ODI series by 22 runs in Pallekele.

The hosts had clinched the three-match ODI series against Ireland with a 2-1 scoreline earlier this year. However, Sri Lanka are likely to be the favourites in the upcoming series, coming on the back of two consecutive ODI series wins against Bangladesh and Australia.

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming: Where to Watch ODI Series Live Streaming in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI series live streaming in India will be available on SonyLiv and FanCode App.

ZIM vs SL Live Telecast: Where to Watch ODI Series Live Telecast in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI series live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, UK, and Rest of the World?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI series live streaming will be available across multiple platforms globally.

  • Zimbabwe: ZBC, DStv
  • Sri Lanka: Siyatha TV, Ten Cricket, Dialog TV, Channel Eye
  • South Africa: SuperSport Network
  • UK: TNT Sports, discovery+
  • USA: Willow TV

ALSO READ:

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Series: Schedule

  • 1st ODI: August 29, Harare
  • 2nd ODI: August 31, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The ODI matches between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will start at 9:30 AM local time, i.e., 1:00 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Series: Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Ernest Masuku, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (WK), Clive Madande (WK), Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, and Trevor Gwandu.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (WK), Nishan Madushka (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, and Milan Rathnayake.

Charith Asalanka
Craig Ervine
Sikandar Raza
Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga
ZIM vs SL
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Several IPL stars are struggling with fitness ahead of IPL 2026 auction, including Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder, Mitchell Santner.

Back Injury Puts LSG Pacer’s IPL 2026 Auction Chances at Risk; Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Out for a Month After Abdominal Surgery

Several IPL stars are struggling with injuries.
August 26, 2025
Darpan Jain
brendan taylor set to return in odis after four years following icc ban rcb blessing muzarabani named in zim vs sl squad

Zimbabwe Player Set To Return in ODIs After Four Years Following ICC Ban, RCB Star Included in Squad for Sri Lanka Series

August 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming tri-series and Asia Cup 2025, with several IPL stars featuring in the side.

Mumbai Indians, CSK, and KKR Players Included in a Star-Studded Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan have not played any T20I this year.
August 24, 2025
Darpan Jain
Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025, Key All-rounder Amongst the Big Surprise Exclusions

Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025, Key All-rounder Amongst the Big Surprise Exclusions

The tournament will commence from September 9.
August 22, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Why Batting Depth Might Be An Illusion In Test Cricket

Why Batting Depth Might Be An Illusion In Test Cricket

For a long time now, the game has been favouring the batters more than the bowlers.
August 22, 2025
Amogh Bodas
usa t20 world cup mlc ace contract termination

USA Participation In 2026 T20 World Cup, MLC 2026 Under Threat As The Board Terminates Contract With ACE

The future of MLC is up in the air so is USA participation in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
August 22, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.