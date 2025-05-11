News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Rohit Sharma led India to T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.
interviews

Former India Player Shares What Separates Rohit Sharma As A Captain After Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph

He credited the captain and the team management for bold decisions in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit Sharma led India to T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.

Recently retired from Test cricket in a shocking turn of events, Rohit Sharma has set his sights on the 2027 Cricket World Cup. Having led India to a T20 World Cup title last year and the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph earlier this year, Sharma’s ultimate dream is to win the coveted fifty-over tournament. 

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar heaped high praise on the India captain for bringing two ICC trophies after a decade-long drought. 

Praveen Kumar Hails Rohit Sharma and Co. for Strategic Planning

Praveen Kumar, who has shared the dressing room with Rohit and India head coach Gautam Gambhir, had nothing but praise for his former teammates. Speaking to CricXtacy on an episode of The CX Pod EXCLUSIVES, he credited the pair for proper planning for ICC tournaments. 

When asked about what separates Rohit Sharma from other captains, Praveen pointed out planning and strategies as key aspects. 

“Strategy matters a lot. For any big tournament, strategy planning starts one or two years in advance. The captain has a crucial role in that. So do the coach and selectors. You need to think through everything. These are high-pressure tournaments. It was brilliant leadership,” said Praveen.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON CRICXTASY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

ALSO READ: 

During the Champions Trophy, Team India did not travel to India, and all their matches, including the semi-final and final, were held in Dubai. There was a huge outcry among cricket fans that India had an advantage. 

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the tournament, India needed to try something different. They brought in Varun Chakravarthy as a trump card. 

Praveen Kumar stated that playing four spinners throughout the tournament was a gutsy move by the captain and the management.

“Playing with four spinners—many didn’t expect that. It was a bold and strategic move. A gutsy one—to go in with four spinners on those pitches. Especially, without Jasprit Bumrah,” he added.

Rohit Sharma is now a one-format player, having retired from T20I and Test cricket. He aims to lead India in the next World Cup to be played in South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
India captain
Praveen Kumar
Rohit Sharma
T20 World Cup 2024

Related posts

Delhi Teammate Harsh Tyagi Reveals Things About Virat Kohli That You Don't See on TV

Delhi Teammate Reveals Things About Virat Kohli That You Don’t See on TV; Experience After Sharing Dressing Room During Ranji Match Explained

Delhi won that match by an innings and 19 runs.
4:43 pm
Sreejita Sen
Jitesh Sharma RCB Captaincy Rajat Patidar IPL 2025

Jitesh Sharma Responds to RCB Captaincy Aspirations After Huge Bid Against Punjab Kings RTM in the IPL 2025 Auction

RCB opted for Rajat Patidar as Faf du Plessis’ successor, giving him a big responsibility and a task to achieve what no other captain has.
March 16, 2025
Darpan Jain
Ravichandran Smaran Vijay Hazare Trophy

EXCLUSIVE: Ravichandran Smaran Making Rookie Season Count With Vijay Hazare Trophy Madness For Karnataka

The lefthander has done all things right in his first senior outing for Karnataka
January 17, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Hardik Pandya reminds of Vivian Richards Kesrick Williams says

Hardik Pandya Reminds Me of Sir Vivian Richards: Kesrick Williams | EXCLUSIVE

Caribbean pacer Kesrick Williams has come up with high praise for Hardik Pandya after his excellent T20I outing against Bangladesh.
October 18, 2024
Prasenjiit Dey

WATCH: Ryan Sidebottom Interview – Discussing Bazball, Jaisball, IND vs ENG Tests, and more

Ryan Sidebottom has been particularly critical of England's tendency of going overly aggressive on their 'Bazball' approach in this series.
February 21, 2024
Damini Basu

Found Indian players open to letting others pick their brains: Ish Sodhi

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi is in awe of the “crazy” skills that Indian cricketers possess and what has added to the respect he has for Virat Kohli’s side is its willingness to share the knowledge bank with anyone who cares to approach. The 27-year-old Ludhiana-born wrist spinner has been speaking to the likes of […]
March 29, 2022
admin
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.