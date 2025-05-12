‘Like a True King’: Former Delhi Capitals Spinner Hails Rishabh Pant, Backs Him To Regain Form In IPL 2025

Pant's form in IPL 2025, fortunately, hasn't coincided with LSG's performances

Rishabh Pant’s form in white-ball cricket has been a big concern for India, Delhi and Lucknow Super Giants. After a great Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with Delhi Capitals as a batter with 446 runs from 13 matches, Pant left the franchise to join LSG for a bid of INR 27 crore.

Despite being the costliest player in the IPL 2025 auction, Pant has been going through a rut with the bat this season. From the 11 matches in the currently-suspended season, the LSG skipper has managed just 128 runs at a woeful strike rate of 99.

Senior players had questioned the left-hander effectiveness in white-ball cricket despite cementing his place as India’s premier keeper-batter in Tests. He has been usurped as the gloveman in ODI cricket by KL Rahul, who had decided to bat down the order and play crucial innings.

Pant, surprisingly, was part of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad and was never considered to be a part of the playing XI for the entire tournament.

Rishabh Pant’s Poor Form In IPL 2025 With LSG

In T20Is, India have utilised multiple keeper-batters but seemed to have zeroed in on Sanju Samson. Pant was part of the triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup squad where he managed to put up 171 runs from eight matches.

However, Pant’s lean run with the bat have not coincided with LSG’s run in IPL 2025. They have been inconsistent with six losses but they have won five matches where they were excellent with the bat. Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram have managed to compensate for Pant’s failures and earned big wins for LSG.

Delhi’s left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi, who had played under Pant’s captaincy at Delhi Capitals during the 2021 season knows a thing or two about his dedication towards the team.

“As a captain, he did really well with everyone. He brought everyone together like a true king. He backed every player whether you were in the XI or just a net bowler. He treated everyone equally and focused on team performance. Form keeps going up and down for every player. But your attitude takes you forward. That’s what Rishabh Bhai always said back yourself as much as you can. Do your best for the team, and things will work out,” Tyagi said in an exclusive interview with Cricxtasy.

Harsh Tyagi On Playing With Pant

Tyagi also praised Pant’s easygoing personality while playing alongside him at Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

“I had played with Rishabh bhai at Delhi as well. When he came to play in the Ranji Trophy, he made sure that he had been there with the team for a while and not an international cricketer,” Tyagi remembered.

With three more games in hand, LSG are still in contention for the playoffs spots. They will have to wait for IPL 2025 resume.

