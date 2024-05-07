‘I haven’t earned yet’ - IPL Star Reflects on his T20 World Cup 2024 exclusion from Australia’s Squad

The 22 year old Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk recently reflected on his exclusion from the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. The top order batsman broke to the scene after his destructive knocks for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League. Fraser McGurk’s attacking innings at several occasions for Delhi got him instant spotlight as the bowlers began to fear the youngster.

In the six outings for Delhi Capitals, Jake Fraser-McGurk has scored 259 runs at a whopping strike rate and average of 233.33 and 43.17, with 84 as his highest score. The Australian cricketer became the talk of the town however got dropped from the squad due to lack of position for him to play at the top order.

‘World Cup cricket is a lot different to IPL and franchise cricket’: Jake Fraser-McGurk

In a recent podcast video of Willow Talk, Jake Fraser-McGurk extolled the George Bailey led Australian selection panel for an open communication during the squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2024. Jake opined that the Australian top order didn’t have a place for him considering the availability of the openers David Warner and Travis Head, followed by the Australian captain Mitchell Marsh turning up at number 3.

“The communication was really good. There’s two ways you can look at it. You can look at it through, ‘This is what I’ve done to prove my case,’ and then there’s also, ‘Look, a month and a half ago I wasn’t even in the picture.’ It’s also hard to fit in. You’ve got David Warner, our best opener ever in three formats. You’ve got Travis Head, who’s lighting it up over here and has lit up for the past 18 months. And then Mitch Marsh is the same and he’s also the captain.”

The uncapped batter further discussed how the IPL and franchise cricket differs from international cricket, especially at the World Cup level and he couldn’t see himself batting low.

“I can’t really see myself batting five or six because we’re pretty set there with Timmy David, Cam Green, those sort of blokes. So that’s the way I think about it. That’s fine. There’s hopefully going to be more time for that. If I do somehow get a traveling reserve (spot) then great, I can get a good experience there. But (the omission) didn’t really bother me a hell of a lot because I wasn’t in this position to feel like I’ve earned that yet. World Cup cricket is a lot different to IPL and franchise cricket”, Fraser-McGurk added.

Jake Fraser-McGurk will next be seen representing Delhi Capitals in the team’s upcoming Clash against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, while Team Australia will commence their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Oman on June 6 in Barbados.