4 Hundreds in 11 ODIs: Keacy Carty Leads West Indies Batting Revolution for 2027 World Cup

Keacy Carty is soon becoming one of the most important players for West Indies ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

West Indies batter Keacy Carty continued his fine run of form in ODIs as he slammed a fine century in the second ODI against England in Cardiff on Sunday. Keacy Carty scored 103 runs from 105 balls, hitting 13 fours during his knock. This is his third century in his last four ODIs, having scored two centuries against Ireland in May.

Keacy Carty’s remarkable turnaround

Before West Indies’ ODI series against England at home late in October 2024, the 28-year-old had scored 621 runs at an average of 32 and a strike-rate of 67. This included three half-centuries, but not even a single century. However, ever since the start of that series, the right-handed batter has played 11 ODIs and scored four centuries. Keacy Carty has aggregated 782 runs at an average of 87 and a strike-rate of 100, scoring four hundreds and two fifties since the start of that series.

Keacy Carty’s fine run of form comes at a crucial time for West Indies, who are hoping to secure direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. West Indies are currently in ninth place in the ICC ODI rankings. The top eight teams, barring hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, as per on March 31, 2027 will secure direct qualification for the showpiece event later that year.

Overall, the former Under-19 World Cup champion has played 36 ODIs and has aggregated 1403 runs at a strike-rate of 82.72 and an average of 50.11. He has amassed four centuries and five fifties.

At the time of writing this report, West Indies were 255/4 in 43 overs with skipper Shai Hope (57) and Justin Greaves (22) at the crease. Will Jacks had dismissed Keacy Carty in the 36th over.

West Indies are looking to clinch a series-levelling win in the second of three ODIs after having suffered a 238-run loss in the first ODI.

