Sri Lanka T20 World Cup cricketer arrested for rape in Sydney

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, who remained with the squad despite being ruled out of the T20 World Cup with injury, has been reportedly arrested in Sydney for rape.

He, however, remained with the squad despite being officially replaced by Ashen Bandara.

Gunathilaka had injured his hamstring and the tear forced him out of the T20 World Cup.

The left-handed batter has played more than 100 international matches for Sri Lanka including their opening match of the 2022 T20 World Cup against Namibia that they lost.

Gunathilaka has been involved in a similar incident in 2018 when Sri Lankan cricket suspended him for misconduct. Police had questioned the player and his friend over the alleged rape of a Norwegian woman in Sri Lanka.

Then, though, the police dismissed Gunathilaka's involvement, staying that the player had no personal involvement in the case in which one of his friends had been arrested.

More to follow...