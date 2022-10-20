Sachin Tendulkar has some advice for Indians in the T20 World Cup

Sachin talked about the importance of running between the wickets in Australia

India will begin their campaign against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar reckoned that running between the wickets will hold a lot of importance in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Master Blaster said that batters can take advantage of the long boundaries by running their hearts out, although he admitted that it could be a tad exhausting.

Tendulkar was of the opinion that batters would need to do a lot more in Australia than hitting boundaries in order to be succesful.

"Let’s zoom into the T20 World Cup to be performed on the huge grounds in Australia. In Australia, with the grounds with completely different dimensions, at some locations like Adelaide the straighter boundaries could be lengthy, elsewhere the sq. boundaries could be longer.

"If you’re ready to run exhausting and good, you are able to do wonders there," Tendulkar wrote in his column for The Indian Express.

In Australia, batters have been seen hitting the ball as hard as they could, but not finidng the boundary. However, during this while, they could complete four runs by merely running between the wickets.

Tendulkar played loads of cricket in Australia, tasting success in Tests and limited-overs format of the sport. Back in the 2007-08 tri-series final, the veteran batter also played knocks of substances in the best of three finals against Australia.

The ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup has already got underway with the Group matches, comprising eight teams out of which four will advance to the Super 12.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are scheduled to get their campaign underway on Sunday, October 23 against Babar Azam's Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Men in Blue will look to make amends after not being able to advance to the Super 12 when the World Cup took place last year in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).