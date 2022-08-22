'I dedicate this to him' - Shubman Gill dedicates Player of the Match award to special person

My father has been my primary coach. I got a schooling after I got out in the second ODI, so I dedicate this to him.

In the final game of the ODI series against Zimbabwe, the wait for the first international century finally came to an end for Shubman Gill. The young batsman has been unfortunate in the past, even though he has been close to getting to the 3-figure mark, he wasn't able to accomplish it. However, the 3rd game at Harare saw him at his best. Gill made 130 runs from 98 balls at the strike rate of 134.02. While the other batsmen found it difficult to bat, Shubman was at ease. His runs were crucial as team India set the target of 290 runs and won a nail-biting finish with 13 runs to spare.

Gill dedicated the Player of the Match and the Series award to his father. He said, "I was just trying to minimise my dot ball percentage. I tried to hit the gaps as much as possible. When I went in, there were a couple of bowlers bowling good. It was crucial to get through that. Once we were settled, we knew we could attack. The bat was pretty good. That's why I changed it after my 50, I wanted to save it. Definitely special (on hitting his maiden international ton). (Playing in this team) It feels great, great bunch of players. Feels good when you are with the same bunch. My father has been my primary coach. I got a schooling after I got out in the second ODI, so I dedicate this to him."