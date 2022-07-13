South Africa in danger of missing out on direct qualification to 2023 ODI World Cup

South Africa could miss out on direct qualification to the 2023 ODI World Cup after forfeiting the ODI series against Australia in January 2023

South Africa could miss out on direct qualification to the 2023 ODI World Cup after forfeiting the ODI series against Australia in January 2023

South Africa could miss out on direct qualification to the 2023 ODI World Cup after forfeiting the ODI series against Australia in January 2023

South Africa have abandoned the ODI series against Australia in January 2023 and the implications could be huge with their direct qualification to the 2023 ODI World Cup in clear danger.

The three-match series, which was due to be played in January 2023, is part of the Cricket World Cup Super League which determines the qualification to the 2023 ODI World Cup. South Africa are currently placed 11th in the standings and only the top eight teams make it to the tournament directly.

The 12 full member teams and Netherlands, which qualified as the 13th team by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship back in 2017. Of those, the top eight make it to the 2023 ODI World Cup directly. The remaining five teams will play a qualification round with five Associate teams and the top two in that make it to the main tournament.

Cricket South Africa had requested Cricket Australia to move the dates of the series to a later date due to it clashing with South Africa’s soon-to-be-launched T20 franchise league. However, CA couldn’t find an alternate date within the May qualification cut-off date.

According to the report on Cricket.com.au, CSA then “effectively forfeited” the series and it could impact their Super League qualification chances. South Africa have series against England and India and according to the ICC FTP, an away tri-series in Sri Lanka also involving Ireland that is yet to be confirmed.

The current World Cup Super League Standings