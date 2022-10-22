T20 World Cup 2022: Eoin Morgan feels England’s opening game vs Afghanistan won’t be as straightforward

The former England skipper reckoned that the game's result will hinge on the battle between Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan.

After an actionpacked first round fixtures of the T20 World Cup 2022, the Super 12 matches are set to commence on October 22. Hosts Australia will face their trans-tasman rivals New Zealand to get their campaign started. On Saturday, another favourites England will open their mega event campaign against underdogs Afghanistan.

The Jos Buttler-led side is grappling with injuries at the moment but they clearly have the edge against Mohammad Nabi and his men. However, former England skipper Eoin Morgan reckons it won’t be easy for the 2010 Champions.

Morgan pointed out that the battle between Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler will be the one to watch out for and the result of the game will also hinge on it. According to him, if the Afghan leggie manages to get the better of the England captain, then the Brits might have a lot of problems in the game.

“Against England, I think he [Rashid Khan] could be the winning or the losing of the game. England's strongest player is their captain, Jos Buttler, and he has a terrible record against Rashid Khan. If he turns over Jos [Buttler] early in the game, I think it's going to cause a big headache for England,” he said while speaking to ICC Digital Insider Bonnie Raynor.

Eoin Morgan predicts an Afghanistan win

Interestingly, in the quickfire Q&A session during the same interaction, Eoin Morgan predicted an upset on the opening day of the Super 12 matches itself. He feels that Afghanistan might win against England and also reckoned that Rashid Khan will dismiss Jos Buttler.

It has been a World Cup of upsets already with Scotland and Namibia getting the better of West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively in their opening game in the round 1 fixtures. Even Ireland defeated the Caribbean team to knock them out of the Championship. The top teams will be vary of the lesser known teams as the shortest format is such, anything can happen on a given day.