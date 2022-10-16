Watch: 11-year-old Drushil Chauhan shocks Rohit Sharma with his brilliant action in the nets at the T20 World Cup

11-year-old Drushil Chauhan had a surprising moment when Rohit Sharma, after watching him bowl to a few kids, called him up to bowl to him in the India nets in the T20 World Cup nets.

Spotting Drushil bowling to some kids with a silly smooth action in Brisbane, Rohit Sharma was immediately impressed and called the 11-year-old kid up to the India nets to bowl a few balls at him.

"We arrived at the WACA for a practice session, kids were wrapping up their morning event. As soon as we entered our dressing room, we were able to see 100 odd kids playing and enjoying cricket. There was one kid who caught everyone's eye and Rohit was the first one to identify the kid and after watching him, the two-three balls he bowled, everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up and how naturally talented he was," said Hari Mohan in a video posted on BCCI's official website.

"Rohit went out of the dressing room and asked the kid to bowl few more balls. Rohit Sharma invited him to bowl; it was a great sight to see. It was a memorable moment for the kid where he got to bowl to the Indian captain," he added.

WATCH ROHIT SHARMA CALL UP 11-YEAR-OLD KID TO INDIA NETS

"Rohit Sharma saw me and he told me to bowl. I was very surprised, a day before that, my dad told me that I might be able to bowl to Rohit, so I was very excited. My favourite ball is in swinging yorker"

While facing him in the nets, Rohit asked the youngster: "You stay in Perth, how are you going to play for India?"

"I am going to go to India but I don't know whether I'll be good enough," the kid replied.