Watch: Kohli bows down to Suryakumar Yadav after his stunning onslaught against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup clash

Suryakumar Yadav's quick 50 helps Team India reach a score of 192

 By Prachi Mahamia Wed, 31 Aug 2022
Kohli bows Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav scored a quick fire 68 runs not out off 26 balls with 6 fours and 6 sixes as team India set a target of 192 against Hong Kong in Asia Cup. After a stunning last over, where he hit four sixes, he was walking off from the field, when his partner at the other end, Virat Kohli gave him a full bow for his stellar efforts.

 

