Watch: Kohli bows down to Suryakumar Yadav after his stunning onslaught against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup clash
Suryakumar Yadav's quick 50 helps Team India reach a score of 192
Wed, 31 Aug 2022
Suryakumar Yadav scored a quick fire 68 runs not out off 26 balls with 6 fours and 6 sixes as team India set a target of 192 against Hong Kong in Asia Cup. After a stunning last over, where he hit four sixes, he was walking off from the field, when his partner at the other end, Virat Kohli gave him a full bow for his stellar efforts.
bowed down to sarfaraz khan— 👨🏻🦯 (@murdockistic) August 31, 2022
bowed down to rohit sharma
bowed down to sky
kohli knows the best how to appreciate his teammates 💙 pic.twitter.com/iaZfYIBmM0