Watch: Utter drama in the Blast final! Title Celebration fireworks stopped midway with umpire calling no-ball

The T20 Blast final witnessed unprecedented drama last night with Hampshire nearly having a heartattack in a thriller.

The celebrations were on in full swing, the fireworks had lit the night sky, but the umpire was in no mood to have some fun as the T20 Blast final between Hampshire and Lancashire witnessed spectacular drama.

With 11 needed off the final over, Lancashire were up against Nathan Ellis. The equation reduced to five runs needed off one ball when Ellis cleaned up recent England debutant Richard Gleeson.

Hampshire were up in a huddle celebrating. The screen showed Hampshire winning by 4 runs and the fireworks had burst with fans celebrating a cracking win. But no, it wasn't to be..at least not yet.

The umpire called back the players signalling a no-ball and Hampshire were left shell shocked as they had to rebowl the final delivery. A hopeful Lancashire camp, however, was left distraught as Ellis held his nerve to bowl a fine delivery and resume celebrations for Hampshire.

Watch the drama in the T20 Blast final