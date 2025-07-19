AB de Villiers Turns Back Time in WCL 2025 Takes a Brilliant Diving Catch in WIC vs SAC Clash [WATCH]

The World Championship of Legends commenced on July 18.
He’s still got it! Four years after announcing retirement from all forms of cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021, AB de Villiers is back in action for the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. He made an appearance, playing for the South Africa champions against the West Indies champions. And that is not it. The South African legend has grabbed a stunning catch diving to his right, to dismiss West Indian batter Dwayne Smith. The latter was dismissed for a mere seven, which took him 11 balls to get there.
Aaron Phangiso bowled a short-pitched delivery which was well outside the off-stump. Smith wanted to cut it past cover point, but he managed to hit the ball in the air. AB de Villiers was on his toes for any such opportunity coming his way. The Protea player jumped across to his right to grab a fantastic catch, which sent the West Indian opener packing. What de Villiers managed beautifully was to get to the ball with both his hands. He did not let the ball slip out of his hand, ensuring that he held onto it even after he fell.
Watch this video, where we can see the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend take the stunning catch to dismiss Dwayne Smith of the West Indies champions.
The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is a T20 tournament featuring former cricketing legends from six different countries. These countries are India, South Africa, the West Indies, Pakistan, England, and Australia. The championship commenced on July 18, and the Final will be played on August 2. The tournament will be played across four cities in the United Kingdom, namely Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, and Northampton. Pakistan champions opened their campaign on July 18 against the England champions. The former managed to win by a slender margin of five runs in the opener.
The tournament will follow a round-robin format, where each team will play the other once in the league stages. The extravaganza will then proceed to the semi-finals and the Final. In total, 18 matches will be played across a period of a fortnight. Some of the legendary players who will be featuring in the league are none other than Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, and so on. This league acts as a memory revival for the cricket fans who want to see their heroes in action yet again. Legends, at the end of the day, have always got the fight in them. This tournament will once again allow them to have a crack at each other. Moreover, it is again about representing their nation!
