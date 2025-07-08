SRH Star Opens Up About His Mental Preparation Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad weren't able to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2025.

Abhishek Sharma is one of the most explosive openers going around in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw has helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) get off to blazing starts in the last two seasons. Along with his opening partner Travis Head, Abhishek has made it a ritual to go hard after the bowling in the powerplay. The explosive left-handed batter has a prominent bat swing which helps him hit the long ball. His hand-eye coordination is also one of a kind which means that he doesn’t have to necessarily go to the pitch of the ball to hit it. In a recent interview, the youngster from Punjab has opened up about his mental challenges. In the IPL 2025 season, Abhishek pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket after scoring a century. It read “This one is for [the] Orange Army.”

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 116/10 INA 168/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 69/2 BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W 132/4 GRC-W 176/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW 188/2 HAST 123/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST 123/4 OSTG 119/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST 138/6 ATPG 139/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 125/7 91YC 131/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 132/6 NVR 85/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – JER 13/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR 48/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 296/4 THUO 115/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 164/7 MR 109/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 137/8 VMK 138/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR 1/0 MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 AMW – IYH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

Upon being asked about the same, he revealed that it was a part of his journaling practice. He went on the describe that former India opener Shikhar Dhawan had suggested the idea of journaling to the youngster. Once he started abiding by it, he found it to be very useful. He also expressed that those mental routines kept him grounded throughout the highs and lows of the season.

“I started journaling a long time back. Shikhar Paaji once told me it’s helpful, and it really has been over the last 2-3 years”, said Abhishek, speaking about his routine of journaling.

SRH Opener Abhishek Sharma’s Blitzkrieg In the IPL

The 24-year-old from Punjab isn’t afraid to play his shots from ball one. He credits the SRH management and captain Pat Cummins for the freedom that they have given the players. The opener set the stage on fire in his knock against the Punjab Kings in Hyderabad this year. He scored a humongous 141 off just 55 deliveries to tonk the bowlers. This knock consisted of 14 fours and 10 sixes and came at a strike rate of 256.36. This knock also made him the Indian with the highest score in the history of the tournament, overtaking KL Rahul’s 132 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2020.

ALSO READ:

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have wittily claimed that they will soon look to breach the 300-run mark in T20s. With such an explosive batting pair at the top of the order already in place, the franchise bought Ishan Kishan last year. Kishan also went on to score a century in his very first game for the franchise. Though the management will keep discussing the probable player retentions ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2026 Auction window, Abhishek Sharma will be right up there, considering the impact he has created at the top of the order. It would be interesting to see how their squad pans out for the 19th edition of the coveted tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.