SRH Star Opens Up About His Mental Preparation Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad weren't able to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2025.
Abhishek Sharma is one of the most explosive openers going around in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw has helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) get off to blazing starts in the last two seasons. Along with his opening partner Travis Head, Abhishek has made it a ritual to go hard after the bowling in the powerplay. The explosive left-handed batter has a prominent bat swing which helps him hit the long ball. His hand-eye coordination is also one of a kind which means that he doesn’t have to necessarily go to the pitch of the ball to hit it. In a recent interview, the youngster from Punjab has opened up about his mental challenges. In the IPL 2025 season, Abhishek pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket after scoring a century. It read “This one is for [the] Orange Army.”
–
–
116/10
168/10
Indonesia beat South Korea by 52 runs
–
–
–
–
69/2
–
132/4
176/2
Greece Women beat Bulgaria Women by 44 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
188/2
123/7
Gent Wolves beat Hasselt Titans by 65 runs
123/4
119/6
Hasselt Titans beat Ostend Tigers by 6 wickets
138/6
139/6
Antwerp Giants beat Liege Stallions by 4 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
125/7
131/6
91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 runs
132/6
85/10
Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 47 runs (VJD method)
–
–
–
–
–
13/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
48/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
296/4
115/9
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 181 runs
164/7
109/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
137/8
138/4
Villianur Mohit Kings beat Ruby White Town Legends by 6 wickets
1/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Upon being asked about the same, he revealed that it was a part of his journaling practice. He went on the describe that former India opener Shikhar Dhawan had suggested the idea of journaling to the youngster. Once he started abiding by it, he found it to be very useful. He also expressed that those mental routines kept him grounded throughout the highs and lows of the season.
“I started journaling a long time back. Shikhar Paaji once told me it’s helpful, and it really has been over the last 2-3 years”, said Abhishek, speaking about his routine of journaling.
The 24-year-old from Punjab isn’t afraid to play his shots from ball one. He credits the SRH management and captain Pat Cummins for the freedom that they have given the players. The opener set the stage on fire in his knock against the Punjab Kings in Hyderabad this year. He scored a humongous 141 off just 55 deliveries to tonk the bowlers. This knock consisted of 14 fours and 10 sixes and came at a strike rate of 256.36. This knock also made him the Indian with the highest score in the history of the tournament, overtaking KL Rahul’s 132 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2020.
ALSO READ:
The Sunrisers Hyderabad have wittily claimed that they will soon look to breach the 300-run mark in T20s. With such an explosive batting pair at the top of the order already in place, the franchise bought Ishan Kishan last year. Kishan also went on to score a century in his very first game for the franchise. Though the management will keep discussing the probable player retentions ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2026 Auction window, Abhishek Sharma will be right up there, considering the impact he has created at the top of the order. It would be interesting to see how their squad pans out for the 19th edition of the coveted tournament.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.