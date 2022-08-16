Abu Dhabi Knight Riders announce UAE ILT20 Squad; Narine, Russell and Bairstow as marquee Signings

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have retained their Kolkata Knight Riders stalwarts Andre Russell and Sunil Narine for the UAE ILT20, set to host its first edition in early 2023.

The initial 14-member list also features Jonny Bairstow, Colin Ingram and Ravi Rampaul.

KKR owned Abu Dhabi Knight Riders revealed their first 14 players for the UAE ILT20 2023, with West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine being the leading inclusions.

The star-studded setup also features the swashbuckling England batter Jonny Bairstow, South Africa’s Colin Ingram and West Indies’ T20 World Cup winner Ravi Rampaul.

“Firstly it’s great to see that our global footprint continues to grow in line with our vision & strategy. KKR in IPL, TKR in CPL and now ADKR in the ILT20,” CEO Venky Mysore was quoted as saying in an official release.

“It’s also terrific that we have our mainstays – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell as part of ADKR. We are really delighted that Jonny Bairstow joins the Knight Riders family and will no doubt play a huge part in ADKR’s journey in ILT20. We are also delighted that Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Colin Ingram and Seekuge Prasanna, who have been part of Trinbago Knight Riders before, are also a part of ADKR.

“A big welcome to Paul Stirling, Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis, Lahiru Kumara, Raymon Reifer and Brandon Glover to the Knight Riders family.

“The ILT20 promises to be an exciting tournament and we are looking forward to very competitive games and a lot of entertainment”.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad for ILT20

Sunil Narine (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies)

Andre Russell (Jamaica/West Indies)

Jonny Bairstow (England)

Paul Stirling (Ireland)

Lahiru Kumara (Sri Lanka)

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Akeal Hosein (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies)

Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka)

Ravi Rampaul (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies)

Raymon Reifer (Barbados/West Indies)

Kennar Lewis (Jamaica/West Indies)

Ali Khan (United States of America)

Brandon Glover (The Netherlands)

Local UAE players will be added to the draft.

More to follow ...