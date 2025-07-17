News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
After Flop IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals Star Adds New Skillset To Push Case For IPL 2026 Retention
news

After Flop IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals Star Adds New Skillset To Push Case For IPL 2026 Retention

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 17, 2025
3 min read

The West Indies will host Australia for a five-match T20I series starting July 21.

After Flop IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals Star Adds New Skillset To Push Case For IPL 2026 Retention

Delhi Capitals star Jake Fraser-McGurk did not have the best of seasons in the Indian Premier League 2025. But the youngster is adding a new skillset to his arsenal. The opening batter will participate in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Some reports suggest Fraser-McGurk might be onto something interesting in the coming days. The stylish opening batter was doing some wicketkeeping drills in Australia’s practice session. Fraser McGurk is known for his destructive batting at the top of the order. His exploits were not on display in the coveted T20 league this year. But his abilities have shown a lot of promise in the last couple of years. After a three-match Test series, which the visitors won by a humongous margin, the T20I series will kickstart on July 21 at Kingston. 

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Strass Rising Stars SRS

73/10

Monchengladbach MON

91/5

Monchengladbach beat Strass Rising Stars by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Strass Rising Stars SRS

49/1

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

128/6

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

128/9

Bud Cricket Club BCC

129/4

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
City Cricket Club CCC

156/6

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

8/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Uganda A UGAA

143/5

Namibia A NBA

145/6

Namibia A beat Uganda A by 2 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

171/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

The 23-year-old has always been a brute hitter of the ball at the top. Fraser-McGurk is widely known for his strike rates and attacking cricket upfront. He unsettles the bowlers with his striking abilities and has a strong bottom hand to add strength behind the ball. In white ball cricket, he had played seven ODIs and as many T20Is for the Australians. He strikes at an impressive 143.03 in the shortest format. He has scored 113 runs in T20Is with a solitary fifty; a record which he will strive to improve in the coming T20Is against the West Indies. 

ALSO READ:

IPL Highlights For the Delhi Capitals Star 

In IPL 2025, his record was torrid. Fraser-McGurk played just six matches for the Delhi Capitals. In those half a dozen games, he scored a mere 55 runs, with an average of under 10. To add to that, his highest score in the tournament was 38. We can infer from this that he scored just 17 runs in the remaining five games combined. He was getting out cheaply on numerous occasions. In contrast, Fraser-McGurk had a terrific 2024 season with the Capitals. 

In the 2024 IPL season, he played nine matches, scoring 330 runs with a highest score of 84. He averaged almost 37 in that season. The impact that he has created at the top has proven to be extremely viral for the Capitals. Every franchise will chalk out the retention plans ahead of the 2026 season. His wicketkeeping finesse might just end up keeping him in the game. The Delhi Capitals opener and Xavier Bartlett have been named in the T20I squad.

His record in T20s, however, is what catches the eye. In 85 innings, he has amassed 1687 runs at a strike rate of more than 150. He had scored 11 fifties and had seen the innings off on three occasions. The youngster has played in various leagues around the world apart from the IPL, like the Big Bash League (BBL), Major League Cricket (MLC), and the ILT20 league.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia tour of West Indies
DC
Delhi Capitals
Jake Fraser-McGurk
WI vs AUS
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND Tests

‘Bumrah is a diamond, but…’ – Former Pakistan Player Sends Advise To India Before 4th Test Against England in Manchester

As of now, India's star pacer has taken part in 47 Test matches, picking up 217 wickets with the help of 15 five-wicket hauls.
5:02 pm
Ashish Satyam
‘Not Playing Him Cost India Heavily’ – India Bowler’s Childhood Coach Opens Up on Repeated Snub in England Tests

‘Not Playing Him Cost India Heavily’ – India Bowler’s Childhood Coach Opens Up on Repeated Snub in England Tests

4:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
australia vs sa wtc 2025 final world test championship david gower

‘It’s Not an Even Contest’ – Former England Captain Suggests One Way To Improve ‘Flawed’ WTC Format

He was critical of the WTC points criteria
3:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
Former Coach Reveals How Shubman Gill Can Learn From MS Dhoni To Become India’s Greatest Test Captain

‘If He Can Get…’- Former Coach Reveals How Shubman Gill Can Learn From MS Dhoni To Become India’s Greatest Test Captain

Shubman Gill has endured a mixed start to his India Test captaincy career.
3:36 pm
Vishnu PN
Ajinkya Rahane ENG vs IND Tests

‘Should Play An Extra…’ – Veteran India Player Gives Apt Advice To Shubman Gill’s Team After Lord’s Defeat

He stated that to win a Test game, you need bowlers who can give you 20 wickets.
3:09 pm
Ashish Satyam
Longest Gap Between Test Appearances Karun Nair Liam Dawson ENG vs IND Test series

Longest Gap Between Test Appearances — After Karun Nair, Another Player Set To Enter List From ENG vs IND Test Series

He last played a Test match in 2017.
1:58 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.