After Flop IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals Star Adds New Skillset To Push Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The West Indies will host Australia for a five-match T20I series starting July 21.

Delhi Capitals star Jake Fraser-McGurk did not have the best of seasons in the Indian Premier League 2025. But the youngster is adding a new skillset to his arsenal. The opening batter will participate in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Some reports suggest Fraser-McGurk might be onto something interesting in the coming days. The stylish opening batter was doing some wicketkeeping drills in Australia’s practice session. Fraser McGurk is known for his destructive batting at the top of the order. His exploits were not on display in the coveted T20 league this year. But his abilities have shown a lot of promise in the last couple of years. After a three-match Test series, which the visitors won by a humongous margin, the T20I series will kickstart on July 21 at Kingston.

The 23-year-old has always been a brute hitter of the ball at the top. Fraser-McGurk is widely known for his strike rates and attacking cricket upfront. He unsettles the bowlers with his striking abilities and has a strong bottom hand to add strength behind the ball. In white ball cricket, he had played seven ODIs and as many T20Is for the Australians. He strikes at an impressive 143.03 in the shortest format. He has scored 113 runs in T20Is with a solitary fifty; a record which he will strive to improve in the coming T20Is against the West Indies.

IPL Highlights For the Delhi Capitals Star

In IPL 2025, his record was torrid. Fraser-McGurk played just six matches for the Delhi Capitals. In those half a dozen games, he scored a mere 55 runs, with an average of under 10. To add to that, his highest score in the tournament was 38. We can infer from this that he scored just 17 runs in the remaining five games combined. He was getting out cheaply on numerous occasions. In contrast, Fraser-McGurk had a terrific 2024 season with the Capitals.

In the 2024 IPL season, he played nine matches, scoring 330 runs with a highest score of 84. He averaged almost 37 in that season. The impact that he has created at the top has proven to be extremely viral for the Capitals. Every franchise will chalk out the retention plans ahead of the 2026 season. His wicketkeeping finesse might just end up keeping him in the game. The Delhi Capitals opener and Xavier Bartlett have been named in the T20I squad.

His record in T20s, however, is what catches the eye. In 85 innings, he has amassed 1687 runs at a strike rate of more than 150. He had scored 11 fifties and had seen the innings off on three occasions. The youngster has played in various leagues around the world apart from the IPL, like the Big Bash League (BBL), Major League Cricket (MLC), and the ILT20 league.

