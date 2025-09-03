News
After the Hundred 2025 Heroics, Jordan Cox Becomes Late Addition in England Squad for Ireland T20Is
news

After The Hundred 2025 Heroics, Jordan Cox Becomes Late Addition in England Squad for Ireland T20Is

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 3, 2025
2 min read
After the Hundred 2025 Heroics, Jordan Cox Becomes Late Addition in England Squad for Ireland T20Is

England, who are currently playing a white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is against South Africa at home will travel to Ireland for their next assignment. The Three Lions will face the neighbours for a three-match T20I series, starting September 17. The short-format games are part of England’s buildup to next year’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had already announced the squad for the Ireland T20Is previously on August 15, young wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox was made a late addition today (September 3) for the tour after his recent heroics in the The Hundred 2025.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter now joins the squad that will be led by Jacob Bethell, who is set to become England’s youngest-ever men’s skipper.

ALSO READ:

Jordan Cox in The Hundred 2025

Cox was in blistering form in The Hundred 2025 and won the Player of the Tournament award. He finished the season as the top run-scorer with 367 runs in nine innings at an impressive average of 61.16. It included an outrageous 86 off 29 balls against Welsh Fire that contained 10 sixes – a tournament record. The dynamic right-hander’s sizzling batting was integral for Oval Invincibles winning the title for a third year in the running.

Prior to that, in the Vitality Blast 2025, Cox impressed by slamming 342 runs @ 38.00, which comprised a century knock where he blasted an unbeaten 139 from just 60 balls, striking 11 fours and 11 sixes.

As for England, the young batting sensation has previously played three ODIs and two T20Is, all last year.

Now with a recall to the T20I side, Cox will hope to make the most of the opportunity, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next.

Updated England squad for Ireland T20Is

Jacob Bethell (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler (wk), Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Luke Wood.

IRE vs ENG
Jordan Cox
T20 World Cup 2026
The Hundred 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

