Akash Deep Under the Scanner For Joe Root Dismissal, Sparks Debate on Legality of Delivery in ENG vs IND 2nd Test
news

Akash Deep Under the Scanner For Joe Root Dismissal, Sparks Debate on Legality of Delivery in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 6, 2025
4 min read

Akash Deep sent Joe Root packing for six runs in the second innings of the second Test.

Akash Deep Under the Scanner For Joe Root Dismissal, Sparks Debate on Legality of Delivery in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

What a wonderful time to be Akash Deep. The pacer was picked in the XI for the second Test against England after India were hammered in Leeds. The Three Lions chased a target of 371 effortlessly at Headingley. To make matters worse, Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the second Test. But just as India needed their bowlers to step up, Akash Deep has supported his senior, Mohammed Siraj wonderfully well. The right-arm pacer castled Joe Root’s stumps on the evening of Day 4 and sent the English legend packing. The Indian pacer makes superb use of the width of the crease and that is what helped him dismiss arguably one of the best Test batters of the generation. 

To make Joe Root stand on the pitch thinking that he couldn’t have done anything to keep that ball away, you have to do something special. And Akash Deep’s delivery was indeed special. He used the width of the crease to angle the ball in. But just as it was about to pitch, it held its line and shaped out. Root had already committed to the shot and was left reeling as his stumps were castled. The 28-year-old bowled a delivery, which is a dream delivery for fast bowlers. And what better wicket could he get out of it, given the situation of the game?

Akash Deep Under the Scanner

Using the width of the crease is a skill. If mastered properly, it can reap fantastic results. Like it did for the Indian pacer. But, there were allegations on the legality of the delivery. Many stakeholders thought that Akash Deep’s right leg was about two inches over the return crease. As per the rules, the bowler’s foot cannot go over the return crease when it first lands. A bowler’s back foot must be inside the return crease, which was not the case for many stakeholders, including BBC commentator Alison Mitchell. As a result, the dismissal has sparked many debates over the legality of the delivery.

“The delivery from Akash Deep — which we said was wide off the crease — his foot on the back crease is out. Looks like by about two inches. Maybe a little bit more. But comfortably. So his back foot, which needs to land within the line, just taps about two inches over the line. Not picked up!” Mitchell said, referring to the incident.

What MCC Law 21.5.1 Says

On the other hand, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of the Indian speedster. He stressed that Deep’s foot had landed within the return crease, making the ball a legal delivery. Root was dismissed for 22 in the first innings, and could only manage six runs in the second. As far as the first two Tests are concerned, England’s best batter in the longest format has had a pretty ordinary series. And England will be hopeful that he turns the tables very soon. To add to the topic, let’s have a look at what the MCC Laws of Cricket suggest for the rule. 

ALSO READ:

According to the law, “For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride (21.5.1), the bowler’s back foot must land within and not touch the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery. (21.5.2) The bowler’s front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised, on the same side of the imaginary line joining the two middle stumps as the return crease described in 21.5.1, and behind the popping crease.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
ENG vs IND
England
India
Ravi Shastri
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

