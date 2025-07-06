Akash Deep Under the Scanner For Joe Root Dismissal, Sparks Debate on Legality of Delivery in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Akash Deep sent Joe Root packing for six runs in the second innings of the second Test.

What a wonderful time to be Akash Deep. The pacer was picked in the XI for the second Test against England after India were hammered in Leeds. The Three Lions chased a target of 371 effortlessly at Headingley. To make matters worse, Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the second Test. But just as India needed their bowlers to step up, Akash Deep has supported his senior, Mohammed Siraj wonderfully well. The right-arm pacer castled Joe Root’s stumps on the evening of Day 4 and sent the English legend packing. The Indian pacer makes superb use of the width of the crease and that is what helped him dismiss arguably one of the best Test batters of the generation.

All matches (54) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 130/8 PHL 183/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 169/5 BMP 101/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 127/3 MAR 124/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSP 91/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W 34/0 DGW-W 202/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 203/6 THUO 84/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 120/7 TAN 192/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA 181/2 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 243/10 SL-A 294/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – SOM-W 153/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W 16/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W 39/2 ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings

To make Joe Root stand on the pitch thinking that he couldn’t have done anything to keep that ball away, you have to do something special. And Akash Deep’s delivery was indeed special. He used the width of the crease to angle the ball in. But just as it was about to pitch, it held its line and shaped out. Root had already committed to the shot and was left reeling as his stumps were castled. The 28-year-old bowled a delivery, which is a dream delivery for fast bowlers. And what better wicket could he get out of it, given the situation of the game?

Akash Deep Under the Scanner

Using the width of the crease is a skill. If mastered properly, it can reap fantastic results. Like it did for the Indian pacer. But, there were allegations on the legality of the delivery. Many stakeholders thought that Akash Deep’s right leg was about two inches over the return crease. As per the rules, the bowler’s foot cannot go over the return crease when it first lands. A bowler’s back foot must be inside the return crease, which was not the case for many stakeholders, including BBC commentator Alison Mitchell. As a result, the dismissal has sparked many debates over the legality of the delivery.

“The delivery from Akash Deep — which we said was wide off the crease — his foot on the back crease is out. Looks like by about two inches. Maybe a little bit more. But comfortably. So his back foot, which needs to land within the line, just taps about two inches over the line. Not picked up!” Mitchell said, referring to the incident.

What MCC Law 21.5.1 Says

On the other hand, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of the Indian speedster. He stressed that Deep’s foot had landed within the return crease, making the ball a legal delivery. Root was dismissed for 22 in the first innings, and could only manage six runs in the second. As far as the first two Tests are concerned, England’s best batter in the longest format has had a pretty ordinary series. And England will be hopeful that he turns the tables very soon. To add to the topic, let’s have a look at what the MCC Laws of Cricket suggest for the rule.

ALSO READ:

According to the law, “For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride (21.5.1), the bowler’s back foot must land within and not touch the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery. (21.5.2) The bowler’s front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised, on the same side of the imaginary line joining the two middle stumps as the return crease described in 21.5.1, and behind the popping crease.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.