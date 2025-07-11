News
Delhi Capitals Star Declares Intent To Be The 'Best Batter in The World’
news

Delhi Capitals Star Declares Intent To Be The ‘Best Batter in The World’

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 11, 2025
3 min read

England are 3-1 down against India in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Delhi Capitals Star Declares Intent To Be The 'Best Batter in The World’

Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey has set herself a new goal. The 20-year-old aims to become the best batter in the world. The England women are currently engaged in a white-ball series against India at home. They have lost three out of the four T20Is played till now. The fifth T20I is scheduled to be played on July 12 in Birmingham. Though the Indian women have already clinched the series, the hosts will look to gain some confidence and enter the ODI series on a high. The hosts have been able to cross the 160-run mark on just one solitary occasion, and will hope that their batting stands tall in the upcoming T20I and the One-Day series. 

Alice Capsey needs runs. The Delhi Capitals youngster has managed just 30 runs in the ongoing series, throughout four games. She has registered scores of five, five, two, and an 18. Capsey understands that her form needs to improve if she is to excel. In an interview, she expressed that one should always focus on being the best when playing at the international level. She has been a regular feature in England’s white-ball setup since she made her debut in 2022. Batting in the middle order in T20Is, she has scored 666 runs in 34 appearances at three.

“Over the last year to now, I haven’t performed as I would have liked. I want to be the best batter in the world. Any player who’s playing international cricket will want to strive to be the best”, said Capsey in the interview.

ALSO READ:

Promising Numbers For The Delhi Capitals Star

The Delhi Capitals youngster has registered with single-digit scores in the last 13 T20Is. Though Capsey is not in the best of form, her numbers exhibit a lot of potential. She has registered four half-centuries in T20Is and bats with a strike rate nearing 120. She has featured in 12 matches against India in the shortest format, yielding 152 runs. In ODIs, she has registered 343 runs in 20 innings. Getting past the fifty-run mark has eluded Capsey in the 50-over format, and she will strive to cross that hurdle in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Women in Blue. 

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, she was dropped from the side touring South Africa. However, she thinks that being dropped from the squad was the best thing that happened to her, as she got a lot of time to work on her technique. She toured Australia being a part of the England A side, and regards that tour very highly for helping her improve her game on a lot of fronts. To become the best in the world, things will not come easily for the youngster. 

“Getting dropped from that T20 squad in South Africa was the best thing for me. A lot of work went on during the winter. Playing in that England A series was probably one of the best things for me, just to still be playing competitive games but not to be in the complete spotlight of the international game”, the youngster concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Alice Capsey
Delhi Capitals
ENG-W
England Women
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

