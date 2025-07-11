Delhi Capitals Star Declares Intent To Be The ‘Best Batter in The World’

England are 3-1 down against India in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey has set herself a new goal. The 20-year-old aims to become the best batter in the world. The England women are currently engaged in a white-ball series against India at home. They have lost three out of the four T20Is played till now. The fifth T20I is scheduled to be played on July 12 in Birmingham. Though the Indian women have already clinched the series, the hosts will look to gain some confidence and enter the ODI series on a high. The hosts have been able to cross the 160-run mark on just one solitary occasion, and will hope that their batting stands tall in the upcoming T20I and the One-Day series.

All matches (52) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 77/10 ASM-W 247/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT 153/3 TRK 149/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT 243/7 BUL 244/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – BJKW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG 130/6 ATPG 127/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 112/10 HAST 118/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 109/5 OSTG 67/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 134/7 CCC 133/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 122/10 NAJC 153/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC 28/0 HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER 134/9 SCOT 133/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – ITA 17/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 203/8 THUO 94/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bangi MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 172/6 YAR 174/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – RWT 143/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – SUR-W 68/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

Alice Capsey needs runs. The Delhi Capitals youngster has managed just 30 runs in the ongoing series, throughout four games. She has registered scores of five, five, two, and an 18. Capsey understands that her form needs to improve if she is to excel. In an interview, she expressed that one should always focus on being the best when playing at the international level. She has been a regular feature in England’s white-ball setup since she made her debut in 2022. Batting in the middle order in T20Is, she has scored 666 runs in 34 appearances at three.

“Over the last year to now, I haven’t performed as I would have liked. I want to be the best batter in the world. Any player who’s playing international cricket will want to strive to be the best”, said Capsey in the interview.

ALSO READ:

Promising Numbers For The Delhi Capitals Star

The Delhi Capitals youngster has registered with single-digit scores in the last 13 T20Is. Though Capsey is not in the best of form, her numbers exhibit a lot of potential. She has registered four half-centuries in T20Is and bats with a strike rate nearing 120. She has featured in 12 matches against India in the shortest format, yielding 152 runs. In ODIs, she has registered 343 runs in 20 innings. Getting past the fifty-run mark has eluded Capsey in the 50-over format, and she will strive to cross that hurdle in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Women in Blue.

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, she was dropped from the side touring South Africa. However, she thinks that being dropped from the squad was the best thing that happened to her, as she got a lot of time to work on her technique. She toured Australia being a part of the England A side, and regards that tour very highly for helping her improve her game on a lot of fronts. To become the best in the world, things will not come easily for the youngster.

“Getting dropped from that T20 squad in South Africa was the best thing for me. A lot of work went on during the winter. Playing in that England A series was probably one of the best things for me, just to still be playing competitive games but not to be in the complete spotlight of the international game”, the youngster concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.