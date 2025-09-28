All You Need to Know About The ILT20 2026 Auction: Full List of Registered Players, Retained Players, Updated Squads, and Live Streaming Details

The auction will be held on October 1, 2025.

The International League T20 (ILT20) will organise its first-ever player auction on October 1, 2025, in Dubai. All six teams of the ILT20 2025-26 will take part to complete their squads for the new season. The teams announced their retained players in July this year.

ILT20 2026 List of Retained Players, New Signings, and Wildcard

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Retained: Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Phil Salt, and Sunil Narine.

Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Phil Salt, and Sunil Narine. New Signings: Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, and Sherfane Rutherford.

Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, and Sherfane Rutherford. Wildcard: Jason Holder

Desert Vipers

Retained: Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran, and Wanindu Hasaranga. New Signings: Andries Gous.

Andries Gous. Wildcard: Shimron Hetmyer.

Dubai Capitals

Retained: Gulbadin Naib, Rovmann Powell, and Shai Hope.

Gulbadin Naib, Rovmann Powell, and Shai Hope. New Signings: Luke Wood, Waqar Salamkheil, and Muhammad Jawadullah.

Luke Wood, Waqar Salamkheil, and Muhammad Jawadullah. Wildcard: David Willey and Leus Du Plooy.

David Willey and Leus Du Plooy. Replacement Signings: Jordan Cox (Dasun Shanaka), and James Nessham (Dushmantha Chameera).

Gulf Giants

Retained: Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, and Mark Adair.

Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, and Mark Adair. New Signings: Azmatullah Omarzai, Moeen Ali, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

MI Emirates

Retained: AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kusal Perera, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, and Muhammad Waseem.

AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kusal Perera, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, and Muhammad Waseem. New Signings: Chris Woakes and Kamindu Mendis.

Sharjah Warriorz

Retained: Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis, Tim Southee, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis, Tim Southee, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. New Signings: Maheesh Theekshana, Sikandar Raza, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Tim David.

Maheesh Theekshana, Sikandar Raza, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Tim David. Wildcard: Adil Rashid.

ILT20 2026 Updated Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jason Holder.

Desert Vipers

Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, and Shimron Hetmyer.

Dubai Capitals

Gulbadin Naib, Rovmann Powell, Shai Hope, Luke Wood, Waqar Salamkheil, Muhammad Jawadullah, David Willey, Leus Du Plooy, Jordan Cox, and James Neesham.

Gulf Giants

Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, Mark Adair, Azmatullah Omarzai, Moeen Ali, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

MI Emirates

AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kusal Perera, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Muhammad Waseem, Chris Woakes, and Kamindu Mendis.

Sharjah Warriorz

Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis, Tim Southee and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Maheesh Theekshana, Sikandar Raza, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tim David, and Adil Rashid.

ILT20 2026 Auction Minimum and Maximum Auction Spend Rules

Each team will start with at least USD 800,000 (over INR 7 crore) from the purse carried forward after direct signings and retentions worth USD 1.2 million (about INR 10.5 crore). By the end of the auction, franchises must spend a minimum of USD 1.5 million (around INR 13 crore) and can go up to USD 2 million (around INR 17 crore). They will also have the option to make up to two Wildcard signings outside the auction for USD 250,000 (about INR 2.2 crore) each.

Each team must have 19 to 21 players, excluding Wildcards. The squads should include at least 11 players from Full Member nations, four from the UAE, one each from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and two from other ICC Associate countries.

ILT20 2026 Auction Live Streaming Details

Where to Watch ILT20 2026 Auction Live Streaming in India?

Viewers can watch ILT20 2026 Auction live on ZEE5 and League’s official YouTube channel.

ILT20 2026 Full Schedule

Tue, December 02

8:00 PM: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Wed, December 03

8:00 PM: Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

Thurs, December 04

8:00 PM: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Fri, December 05

8:00 PM: Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

Sat, December 06

8:00 PM: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Sun, December 07

3:30 PM: Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

8:00 PM: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Mon, December 08

8:00 PM: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Tue, December 09

8:00 PM: MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Wed, December 10

8:00 PM: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Thurs, December 11

8:00 PM: MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Fri, December 12

8:00 PM: Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Sat, December 13

8:00 PM: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Sun, December 14

3:30 PM: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

8:00 PM: Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Mon, December 15

8:00 PM: Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

Tue, December 16

8:00 PM: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Wed, December 17

8:00 PM: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Thurs, December 18

8:00 PM: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Fri, December 19

8:00 PM: Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

Sat, December 20

3:30 PM: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

8:00 PM: Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Sun, December 21

3:30 PM: Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

8:00 PM: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Mon, December 22

8:00 PM: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Tue, December 23

8:00 PM: MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Wed, December 24

8:00 PM: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Fri, December 26

8:00 PM: Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

Sat, December 27

8:00 PM: MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Sun, December 28

8:00 PM: Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Tue, December 30

8:00 PM: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1 (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Thu, January 01

8:00 PM: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

Fri, January 02

8:00 PM: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2 (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

Sun, January 04

8:00 PM: TBC vs TBC, Final (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

