News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Canada Locked In As the 13th Team For the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
news

Along With the USA, Another Team From North America Locked In For the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 22, 2025
3 min read

Canada beat the Bahamas by seven wickets in their most recent game.

Canada Locked In As the 13th Team For the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The Canada Cricket Team registered a victory over the Bahamas by seven wickets in the Americas Regional Qualifying Finals. This means that the Canada cricket team will now be on the flight to the subcontinent for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026. The team became the 13th team to qualify for the next edition. 

The Americas regional qualifying finals consist of a four-team event, the other three teams being Bermuda, Cayman Islands, and the Bahamas. This was Canada’s fifth consecutive victory in the league as they ensured a top berth. This will be the team’s second appearance in the coveted ICC trophy for the shortest format, after making an appearance in the last edition in 2024. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Journey Towards T20 World Cup 2026 Qualification for Canada

Participating in the qualifier tournament at home, and with the USA having already qualified for the bigger event, Canada were the clear favourites to grab the top spot. And they lived up to those expectations wonderfully well. They have registered victories in their five group stage matches convincingly and have given their opponents no chance.

In their latest win against the Bahamas, they bundled the latter out for a mere total of 57. Kaleem Sana, their best bowler, picked up three wickets for just six runs. In reply, the Canadian batters chased the total down inside the powerplay, registering a massive victory. As a result, they have booked a berth for the biggest stage next year. Canada will play their last game of the qualifying tournament on Sunday against Bermuda. 

ALSO READ:

What is the Americas Regional Qualifying Tournament? 

The tournament is a pathway towards qualification for the next round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It features four teams from the Americas region. The tournament is usually played in a round-robin format, where each team plays the other three teams twice, resulting in 12 matches.

The other 12 teams to have already qualified are Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, the USA, West Indies, and hosts India & Sri Lanka. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube. 

Americas regional Qualification finals
Canada
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

im-really-concerned-former-cricketers-ravi-shastri-dinesh-karthik-question-indias-overdependence-on-jasprit-bumrah during-eng-vs-ind-1st-test

‘I’m Really Concerned’- Former Cricketers Question India’s Overdependence on Jasprit Bumrah During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah has taken all three England wickets in the first innings of the first Test in Leeds.
3:48 pm
Vishnu PN
Questions on Gautam Gambhir Raised From Former RCB Player After Rishabh Pant Dismissal in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Questions on Gautam Gambhir Raised From Former RCB Player After Rishabh Pant Dismissal in ENG vs IND 1st Test

He scored a sublime 134-run knock on the first innings in Leeds.
1:39 pm
Sreejita Sen
BCCI Set For Policy Change After Tragedy During RCB IPL 2025 Celebrations

BCCI Set For Policy Change After Tragedy During RCB IPL 2025 Celebrations

RCB's joyous end of the IPL title drought had turned into a tragic incident due to a massive crowd surge outside Chinnaswamy.
12:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sitanshu Kotak Reveals Key Behind Rishabh Pant Hundred in ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘His Own Plans’ – Batting Coach Reveals Key Behind Rishabh Pant Hundred in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Pant became the third Indian to reach three figures in the innings, joining Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in the list of centurions.
11:36 am
Sagar Paul
Punjab Kings Overseas Star Mitchell Owen Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After MLC 2025 Heroics

Punjab Kings Overseas Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After MLC 2025 Heroics

He scored 60 runs off 26 balls and scalped a wicket against MI New York.
4:28 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ben Duckett said Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world

Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Over From Hell’ Has England Star Conferring ‘Best Bowler in the World’ Tag

Jasprit Bumrah picked all three wickets on Day 2 of the Headingley Test.
3:55 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.