Along With the USA, Another Team From North America Locked In For the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Canada beat the Bahamas by seven wickets in their most recent game.

The Canada Cricket Team registered a victory over the Bahamas by seven wickets in the Americas Regional Qualifying Finals. This means that the Canada cricket team will now be on the flight to the subcontinent for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026. The team became the 13th team to qualify for the next edition.

The Americas regional qualifying finals consist of a four-team event, the other three teams being Bermuda, Cayman Islands, and the Bahamas. This was Canada’s fifth consecutive victory in the league as they ensured a top berth. This will be the team’s second appearance in the coveted ICC trophy for the shortest format, after making an appearance in the last edition in 2024.

Journey Towards T20 World Cup 2026 Qualification for Canada

Participating in the qualifier tournament at home, and with the USA having already qualified for the bigger event, Canada were the clear favourites to grab the top spot. And they lived up to those expectations wonderfully well. They have registered victories in their five group stage matches convincingly and have given their opponents no chance.

In their latest win against the Bahamas, they bundled the latter out for a mere total of 57. Kaleem Sana, their best bowler, picked up three wickets for just six runs. In reply, the Canadian batters chased the total down inside the powerplay, registering a massive victory. As a result, they have booked a berth for the biggest stage next year. Canada will play their last game of the qualifying tournament on Sunday against Bermuda.

What is the Americas Regional Qualifying Tournament?

The tournament is a pathway towards qualification for the next round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It features four teams from the Americas region. The tournament is usually played in a round-robin format, where each team plays the other three teams twice, resulting in 12 matches.

The other 12 teams to have already qualified are Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, the USA, West Indies, and hosts India & Sri Lanka.

