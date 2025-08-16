Amidst Sanju Samson Trade Talks, Young KKR Wicketkeeper Makes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Blazing Fifty in Maharaja Trophy T20

He was bought by KKR at the mega-auction last year for his base price of INR 30 lakhs

While the Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR) are strongly in pursuit of an Indian wicketkeeper opener in Sanju Samson, another young talent in the exact similar role has made a strong statement for retention ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year.

Luvnith Sisodia, who was acquired by the three-time IPL winners in the mega-auction last season for his base price of INR 30 lakhs, gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess by blasting an unbeaten 24-ball 58* at a blistering strike rate of 241.67. Sisodia’s knock which comprised an impressive five boundaries and four maximums, came playing for the Gulbarga Mystics against Shivamogga Lions in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 2025.

Luvnith 🤝 Nikin ಜೋಡಿ Shivamogga Lions ತಂಡದ ಮೊತ್ತವನ್ನು ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್ ಮೂಲಕವೇ ಚೇಸ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಮುಗಿಸಬೇಕೆಂದು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿದಂತಿದೆ. 🥵



📺 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 | Shivamogga vs Gulbarga | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ.#MaharajaTrophyOnJioStar #MaharajaTrophy pic.twitter.com/tTyLG1m7xm — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) August 16, 2025

Luvnith Sisodia heroics help Gulbarga Mystics outclass Shivamogga Lions

Speaking about the match, the Lions batted first and posted 127/5 in a rain-curtailed 15.5 overs. Coming out to chase a reduced total of 93 in 9 overs according to the VJD method (V Jayadevan system), Sisodia’s heroics along with Nikin Jose’s 15-ball 34, helped the Mystics wrap up the chase in only 6.3 overs.

Luvnith Sisodia has looked in good form so far in the tournament and is currently the third-highest run-scorer with 120 runs in four matches at an average of 40 and a strike-rate almost touching 200 (196.72)

Retaining Luvnith Sisodia for IPL 2026 has its advantages

While Sisodia has done nothing wrong, he did not get a chance to feature last season due to a crammed up top order with the presence of Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the ranks. However, with both players expected to be released ahead of the auction later this year and all reports suggesting that KKR might soon strike a deal to bring Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, Sisodia’s retention becomes even more important.

The wicketkeeper-batter from Karnataka who can also open the innings, would be an ideal like-for-like backup for Sanju Samson. Luvnith Sisodia presence also offers KKR a left-field option up top to try in case they want to change things. Given the talent he possesses, he is not too costly a retention also and KKR ideally look to keep him.