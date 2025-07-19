News
An Interesting Trade From KKR To LSG Brewing Ahead of IPL 2026? Reports Hint At Big Boost For Lucknow Supergiants Pace Department 
news

An Interesting Trade From KKR To LSG Brewing Ahead of IPL 2026? Reports Hint At Big Boost For Lucknow Supergiants Pace Department 

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 19, 2025
3 min read

The Lucknow Supergiants finished seventh in the points table in IPL 2025.

An Interesting Trade From KKR To LSG Brewing Ahead of IPL 2026? Reports Hint At Big Boost For Lucknow Supergiants Pace Department 

Franchises have started preparing for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The process to gear up for the next season has begun. Teams have started showing interest in players for trades, which they can go ahead with. In one such news, Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) are reported to go after former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Bharat Arun. Reports suggest that the franchise has shown interest in roping in Arun to work alongside Zaheer Khan. The former had announced his parting ways with the three-time champions a few weeks ago this year. This might have just opened the door up for the Supergiants. 

Bharat Arun was appointed to KKR in 2022. He was the bowling coach for four seasons and helped the franchise lift the title in 2024. This was a standout season for the franchise as they qualified for the playoffs, finishing first in the points table. For the remaining three seasons in Arun’s tenure, KKR did not manage to qualify. They managed to finish seventh in 2022 and 2023. The most recent season was a complete failure, too, as the franchise finished eighth. Though KKR saw just one title in four years under Arun’s tenure, his success as a mentor to players was immense. 

Big Trade Off Between KKR and LSG

Bharat Arun to the Supergiants might be a good deal for the latter franchise. With Zaheer Khan already amongst the ranks, Arun’s inclusion will make matters more confident for the team. He has worked successfully with many stalwarts of the game in his tenure. Some of the big names include Andre Russell and Mitchell Starc. His best lessons came during the 2023 season, when the team was going through a lean patch. Bharat Arun ensured that he kept working towards good stability. He also made sure that the team reaped the rewards of it in the very next season. 

ALSO READ:

This trade might do the Lucknow Supergiants a world of good. The franchise conceded heaps of runs towards the death of the recently concluded season. The middle overs were being controlled well by bowlers like Digvesh Rathi. The bowlers at the death were being taken to the cleaners. This was a problem. With Bharat Arun in the mix, it may be the beginning of a handsome turnaround for the franchise. The former KKR bowling coach is a big believer in the process, and also in developing players from their roots. With a long-term focus in place, this might just be what the Supergiants need.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bharat Arun
IPL 2026
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

