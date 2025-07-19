News
KKR Icon Recalls Dreaded Game For Indian Fans As His Career Highlight 
news

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 19, 2025
4 min read

The West Indies host Australia for a five-match T20I series starting July 21.

A recent addition to the list of players bidding adieu to the game is Andre Russell. The 37-year-old Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) superstar will retire from International cricket after the second T20I against Australia at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Reflecting on his decision to call time on his international career, Russell expressed that he was satisfied with what he could achieve for the West Indies in his brief career. Playing for the island country from 2010 to 2025, the all-rounder saw a lot of ups and downs. But he also managed to get his hands on two World Cups in his tenure. 

Speaking about the best moments in his career, Russell chose his innings against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 semi-final as one of his best. The Windies were chasing a steep target of 193 in 20 overs. The all-rounder walked in when they needed 77 runs off 41 deliveries. With Lendl Simmons at the other end, Russell played an amazing knock to steer his team home. His unbeaten knock of 43 came from just 20 deliveries, finishing the game with a six over the mid-wicket boundary. The Wankhede stadium was silenced as India got eliminated from the tournament. After two days, the West Indies went on to beat England in the Final to lift the coveted title. West Indies won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016. 

“Definitely the 2016 World Cup, that semi-final game against India, where I brought the team home. Me, Lendl Simmons, and the start that we got from the other batters. Chasing 190-plus in that semi-final in India, with the crowd supporting India only, that was already a bit of pressure, but the wicket was very good, so the confidence that we had in the changing room and the batters that were left to come, it gave me the freedom and the confidence to go out and play the role that I did”, said Russell reflecting on the semi-final in 2016.

KKR Superstar Andre Russell On His Career

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder played 84 T20Is for the West Indies. He amassed 1078 runs with three fifties. What stands out is the strike rate. Russell tonked the ball with a strike rate of 168.08, considered to be good for the shortest format of the game. He mostly batted at the No.6 or No.7 position in the order and scored almost 700 of his runs batting at these positions. To add to his white-ball arsenal, Russell also played 56 ODIs. He scored 1034 runs and also scalped 70 wickets. His economy was 5.84, and he was a good bowler at the death with his fine control over yorkers. 

The West Indian will play his last game for his country at his home ground in Jamaica. He expressed it to be a fitting end to his career, and reflected on his journey with the game, which has given him so much stardom. Russell also stated his satisfaction about delivering the best he could for his country and mentioned that there would be no regrets about the decision to hang up his boots from international cricket. 

“It’s a pretty good feeling. I think, from the first time I came to Sabina Park as a kid, and then to walk on the grass and feel the atmosphere and look in the stands and everything, and to now, I’ve achieved so much out of cricket for the last couple of years. I did my best in every chance I got, representing the West Indies. I think it’s the perfect ground and the perfect series, against a good team as well, Australia, to end my international career”, concluded the KKR star.

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

