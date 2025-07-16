Andre Russell Returns to West Indies Squad in Farewell Series, Two Youngsters Get Maiden Call-Up for Australia T20Is

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell returned to the West Indies T20I squad ahead of his retirement for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, starting July 21. The T20 globetrotter had earlier missed the three-match short-format series against Ireland last month due to his commitments in the Major League Cricket (MLC 2025).

All matches (44) Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Live – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 109/7 BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 139/0 DBS 65/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 32/6 SRS 32/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS 70/3 MON 86/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 15/1 BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 149/7 91YC 148/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 151/7 NVR 150/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR 32/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W 258/6 IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 183/6 MMS 184/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 169/5 OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA 152/10 NZ 173/5 Fixtures Standings

However, it is understood that out of the five games against the Aussies, Russell will play in only the first two fixtures at Sabina Park in Jamaica, which is his home ground, as he bids farewell to the international game.

The 16-man squad was revealed via an official release on the Cricket West Indies (CWI) website. Apart from Russell, two youngsters have earned their maiden T20I call-up to the national side – Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades.

Andrew is an 18-year-old teenage batting sensation and has previously played three ODI matches. Blades, on the other hand, is a left-arm fast bowler and has played a solitary ODI so far.

ALSO READ:

West Indies Coach Daren Sammy looking to build towards T20 World Cup 2026

Shai Hope will lead the side that will also feature a number of IPL stars in the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer among others.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next year, West Indies coach Daren Sammy has emphasised that the focus will be to build towards the marquee ICC event in India and Sri Lanka. Notably, the two-time World Champions had failed to qualify for the tournament’s last edition in 2024 which India won.

Echoing on the team’s ambitions, Sammy said, “Our goals and strategic plans are aligned to winning the T20 World Cup in 2026. We have continuity in the squad from the previous series and as a unit we will continue to fine tune our style and brand ahead of the World Cup.”

After suffering a whitewash at the hands of Australia in the recent three-match Test series which also saw them register the second-lowest inning total in Test history (27), the Windies will hope to turnaround their fortunes and make amends for the horror show.

West Indies squad for Australia T20Is

Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.