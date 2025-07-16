Andre Russell Returns to West Indies Squad in Farewell Series, Two Youngsters Get Maiden Call-Up for Australia T20Is

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell returned to the West Indies T20I squad ahead of his retirement for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, starting July 21. The T20 globetrotter had earlier missed the three-match short-format series against Ireland last month due to his commitments in the Major League Cricket (MLC 2025).
109/7
–
139/0
65/1
SC Krefeld Boosters beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 5 runs (D/L) method
32/6
32/3
SC Krefeld Boosters tied with Strass Rising Stars (Strass Rising Stars wins the Golden Ball)
70/3
86/5
Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat Monchengladbach by 28 runs (DLS method)
15/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
149/7
148/5
Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 runs
151/7
150/4
Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 3 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
32/1
–
–
–
–
258/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
183/6
184/7
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 3 wickets
169/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
152/10
173/5
New Zealand won by 21 runs
However, it is understood that out of the five games against the Aussies, Russell will play in only the first two fixtures at Sabina Park in Jamaica, which is his home ground, as he bids farewell to the international game.
The 16-man squad was revealed via an official release on the Cricket West Indies (CWI) website. Apart from Russell, two youngsters have earned their maiden T20I call-up to the national side – Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades.
Andrew is an 18-year-old teenage batting sensation and has previously played three ODI matches. Blades, on the other hand, is a left-arm fast bowler and has played a solitary ODI so far.
ALSO READ:
Shai Hope will lead the side that will also feature a number of IPL stars in the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer among others.
With the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next year, West Indies coach Daren Sammy has emphasised that the focus will be to build towards the marquee ICC event in India and Sri Lanka. Notably, the two-time World Champions had failed to qualify for the tournament’s last edition in 2024 which India won.
Echoing on the team’s ambitions, Sammy said, “Our goals and strategic plans are aligned to winning the T20 World Cup in 2026. We have continuity in the squad from the previous series and as a unit we will continue to fine tune our style and brand ahead of the World Cup.”
After suffering a whitewash at the hands of Australia in the recent three-match Test series which also saw them register the second-lowest inning total in Test history (27), the Windies will hope to turnaround their fortunes and make amends for the horror show.
West Indies squad for Australia T20Is
Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.