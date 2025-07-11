News
Former Legend Wants India To Persist With THIS Player During ENG vs IND Test Series
news

Former Legend Wants India To Persist With THIS Player During ENG vs IND Test Series

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 11, 2025
3 min read

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is levelled at 1-1.

Former Legend Wants India To Persist With THIS Player During ENG vs IND Test Series

It wasn’t a long time ago that Indian all-rounder Nitish Reddy announced himself on the big stage. An outstanding ton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a Boxing Day Test! That is no mean feat. Roped into the playing XI in the second Test of the ongoing ENG vs IND series, Nitish has a point to prove. However, he has an Indian legend backing him. Former head coach Anil Kumble wants the visitors to persist with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder for the long term. Kumble believes that Nitish has got the ingredients for what it takes to be a great player on the biggest stage. India haven’t seen a fast bowling all-rounder in the Test side after Hardik Pandya’s brief career. 

Upon being asked about the all-rounder, Kumble was all praises. He mentioned that Nitish did pretty well on the recent tour to Australia. Though he didn’t take many wickets, the former head coach thought that the role of an all-rounder is to keep the runs in check and give the bowlers a breather. Kumble also stressed that he can bowl longer spells, which speaks volumes of his fitness and control over his bowling. The 22-year-old struck gold in the very first over he bowled in the third Test. He sent both the English openers packing in the same over.  

“I thought he did quite well in Australia. He got a hundred with the bat and bowled decently, even if he didn’t take many wickets. What you need from someone like him is to break partnerships and give the fast bowlers a breather while still maintaining control. He bowled nearly 14 overs in a spell that shows fitness and control. He’s young, he’s a capable batter with a century under his belt, and he’s a sharp fielder. India should persist with him and avoid the temptation to chop and change”, said Anil Kumble.

ALSO READ:

Can the ENG vs IND Series Unearth India's New All-rounder? 

Nitish Reddy recently opened up about the conversations with his franchise captain, Pat Cummins, about playing in SENA conditions. That pretty much explains his heroics in his very first over in the third Test at Lord’s. The young all-rounder has made an appearance in just seven Tests. He has registered 300 runs in 11 innings with an average of 30. His highest score reads 114, which comprises the magnificent hundred he got at the MCG. He has registered almost all his runs in the five matches on Australian soil. In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he could just manage two runs in the two innings he has featured in.  

Nitish mentioned very clearly in the press conference ahead of the third Test that he knew he had to improve his bowling after the tour Down Under. In nine innings across five matches in Australia, he bowled 44 overs with three maidens. He was able to scalp five wickets in total and conceded 190 runs. The most impressive thing about his bowling was that he bowled with an economy of 4.31, which means that he can keep the batters quiet. Having an all-rounder who can bowl and keep batters under control is an asset to any team, especially with the game growing so quickly. 

Anil Kumble
ENG vs IND
England
India
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

'That Was Bizarre...' - Nasser Hussain Questions India's Decision to Opt For a Change in Dukes Ball During ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

‘That Was Bizarre…’ – Nasser Hussain Questions India’s Decision to Opt For a Change in Dukes Ball During ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

The Dukes ball was changed after just 63 deliveries, and then again after 48 deliveries in the same session.
8:50 pm
Amogh Bodas

Former KKR Player Replaces Delhi Capitals Star in The Hundred, Gets Lifeline to Push For Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

6:57 pm
Aditya Ighe
Mohammed Siraj Signals '20' Towards Dressing Room After Picking Up Jamie Smith's Wicket During Lord's Test; Here's Why

Mohammed Siraj Signals ’20’ Towards Dressing Room After Picking Up Jamie Smith’s Wicket During Lord’s Test; Here’s Why

Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of Jamue Smith during the third England vs India Test.
7:01 pm
Vishnu PN
England Great Slams Dukes Ball Following Face-Off Between Shubman Gill and Umpires During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England Great Slams Dukes Ball Following Face-Off Between Shubman Gill and Umpires During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The ball was changed two times in a single session on day 2 of the third Test match.
6:05 pm
Amogh Bodas
Second New Ball Changed After 10.3 Overs: Shubman Gill Left Furious After India's Request Backfires

Second New Ball Changed After 10.3 Overs: Shubman Gill Left Furious After India’s Request Backfires

Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets on the morning of Day 2 of the third Test.
5:27 pm
Amogh Bodas

‘This is the First Time…’ – Gautam Gambhir Opens Up About the Transition in Indian Cricket During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India are going through a transition phase in Tests following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
4:35 pm
Vishnu PN
