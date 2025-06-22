Apurve Dwivedi Powers Chambal Ghariyals to Semi-Finals of MP T20 League 2025 With Six-Wicket Win Over Bundelkhand Bulls

Apurve Dwivedi scored 77 runs from 33 balls to help Chambal Ghariyals qualify for MP T20 League 2025 semi-finals.

Opener Apurve Dwivedi starred as he helped Chambal Ghariyals thump Bundelkhand Bulls by six wickets and qualify for the semi-finals of the 2025 Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) in Gwalior on Sunday.

Chambal Ghariyals’ win also meant that Bhopal Leopards, with six points from as many matches, also sealed their spot in the semi-finals. Rewa Jaguars (nine points) and Gwalior Cheetahs (seven points) had already sealed their semi-final spots.

Bundelkhand Bulls post 163/8

Chambal Ghariyals had earlier won the toss and opted to field first. The decision to do so eventually proved fruitful as Vineet Rawat cleaned up Karan Tahliyani in the very-first ball of the match.

However, Abhishek Pathak (37) and Harsh Gawali (37) then forged a 63-run partnership for the second wicket to revive Bundelkhand Bulls. Bundelkhand Bulls, however, suffered a mini middle-order collapse as they went from 63/2 to 85/5, with Aman Bhadoriya taking two of these wickets.

Despite this setback in the form of regular wickets, Bundelkhand Bulls were still able to fight back courtesy an unbeaten 44 runs from 43 balls Divyanshu Yadav.

His strike-rate of 102.33 might not have been impressive but someone had to stay in the middle and help Bundelkhand Bulls reach a good total. Abhishek Mavi (28 runs from 19 balls) also did his bit as Bundelkhand Bulls posted 163/8 from 20 overs.

Chambal Ghariyals’ ruthless run-chase

However, no total was going to be safe enough and Chambal Ghariyals made light work of the chase. Apurve Dwivedi (77) and Ankush Singh (42) forged a 123-run stand for the first wicket to set the platform for the Ghariyals’ win.

Apurve’s knock consisted of six fours and as many sixes and registered a strike-rate of 233.33. Between the end of the ninth over and the first half of the 10th over, Chambal Ghariyals however lost both the openers.

ALSO READ:

Saumy Pandey and Omkar Nath Singh struck to dismiss Ankush Singh and Apurve Dwivedi respectively. Chambal Ghariyals were 127/2 following Apurve’s dismissal.

No.3 batter Pankaj Sharma then played a crucial cameo of 14 runs from eight balls, hitting one four and a six, whereas Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored seven runs from three balls, including a maximum.

Chambal Ghariyals were 159/4 in the 13th over following Harpreet’s wicket, but victory was very well in sight. It was captain Shubham Sharma (16*) and Aman Bhadoriya (8*) who helped Chambal Ghariyals cross the finish line with 40 balls to spare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.