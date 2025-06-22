News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Apurve Dwivedi Powers Chambal Ghariyals to Semi-Finals of MP T20 League 2025 With Six-Wicket Win Over Bundelkhand Bulls
news

Apurve Dwivedi Powers Chambal Ghariyals to Semi-Finals of MP T20 League 2025 With Six-Wicket Win Over Bundelkhand Bulls

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 23, 2025
3 min read

Apurve Dwivedi scored 77 runs from 33 balls to help Chambal Ghariyals qualify for MP T20 League 2025 semi-finals.

Apurve Dwivedi Powers Chambal Ghariyals to Semi-Finals of MP T20 League 2025 With Six-Wicket Win Over Bundelkhand Bulls

Opener Apurve Dwivedi starred as he helped Chambal Ghariyals thump Bundelkhand Bulls by six wickets and qualify for the semi-finals of the 2025 Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) in Gwalior on Sunday.

Chambal Ghariyals’ win also meant that Bhopal Leopards, with six points from as many matches, also sealed their spot in the semi-finals. Rewa Jaguars (nine points) and Gwalior Cheetahs (seven points) had already sealed their semi-final spots.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Bundelkhand Bulls post 163/8

Chambal Ghariyals had earlier won the toss and opted to field first. The decision to do so eventually proved fruitful as Vineet Rawat cleaned up Karan Tahliyani in the very-first ball of the match.

However, Abhishek Pathak (37) and Harsh Gawali (37) then forged a 63-run partnership for the second wicket to revive Bundelkhand Bulls. Bundelkhand Bulls, however, suffered a mini middle-order collapse as they went from 63/2 to 85/5, with Aman Bhadoriya taking two of these wickets.

Despite this setback in the form of regular wickets, Bundelkhand Bulls were still able to fight back courtesy an unbeaten 44 runs from 43 balls Divyanshu Yadav.

His strike-rate of 102.33 might not have been impressive but someone had to stay in the middle and help Bundelkhand Bulls reach a good total. Abhishek Mavi (28 runs from 19 balls) also did his bit as Bundelkhand Bulls posted 163/8 from 20 overs.

Chambal Ghariyals’ ruthless run-chase

However, no total was going to be safe enough and Chambal Ghariyals made light work of the chase. Apurve Dwivedi (77) and Ankush Singh (42) forged a 123-run stand for the first wicket to set the platform for the Ghariyals’ win.

Apurve’s knock consisted of six fours and as many sixes and registered a strike-rate of 233.33. Between the end of the ninth over and the first half of the 10th over, Chambal Ghariyals however lost both the openers.

ALSO READ:

Saumy Pandey and Omkar Nath Singh struck to dismiss Ankush Singh and Apurve Dwivedi respectively. Chambal Ghariyals were 127/2 following Apurve’s dismissal.

No.3 batter Pankaj Sharma then played a crucial cameo of 14 runs from eight balls, hitting one four and a six, whereas Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored seven runs from three balls, including a maximum.

Chambal Ghariyals were 159/4 in the 13th over following Harpreet’s wicket, but victory was very well in sight. It was captain Shubham Sharma (16*) and Aman Bhadoriya (8*) who helped Chambal Ghariyals cross the finish line with 40 balls to spare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Apurve Dwivedi
Bundelkhand Bulls
Chambal Ghariyals
Cricket
MP T20 League
MP T20 League 2025
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

‘Hard To Get Him out’-Ollie Pope Reveals the Most Important Wicket for England on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘Hard To Get Him out’-Ollie Pope Reveals the Most Important Wicket for England on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

Ollie Pope also spoke on the potential target that India could set England in Leeds.
1:14 am
Vishnu PN
Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Asian Bowler To Set THIS Record During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Asian Bowler To Set THIS Record During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah collected a five-wicket haul during England's first innings against India.
9:05 pm
Vishnu PN
mumbai-indians-hitter-bevon-jacobs-wants-to-play-test-cricket-wont-be-lured-by-t20-franchise-deals

Mumbai Indians Hitter Wants To Play Test Cricket, Won’t Be Lured By T20 Franchise Deals

He has played 20 T20 matches for various teams including Canterbury and Auckland in the Super Smash
6:55 pm
Vishnu PN
'Had Thought of Three Celebrations': Rishabh Pant Opens Up on His Somersault to Celebrate Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘Had Thought of Three Celebrations’: Rishabh Pant Opens Up on His Somersault to Celebrate Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

He notched up 134 runs off 178 deliveries including six over-boundaries.
6:41 pm
Sreejita Sen

Star England Pacer Speeds Up Preparation for Possible Test Comeback Against India, Appears in FC Cricket for First Time in Four Years

He last played a Test for England in February 2021 against India.
4:50 pm
Vishnu PN
Canada Locked In As the 13th Team For the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Along With the USA, Another Team From North America Locked In For the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Canada beat the Bahamas by seven wickets in their most recent game.
4:48 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.