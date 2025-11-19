Ashes Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch Ashes 2025 Live Telecast in India, Schedule, And Squads

The Ashes 2025 will kickstart on November 21.

The much-anticipated red-ball rivalry between Australia and England is all set to kickstart on November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out the details of Ashes live streaming in India here.

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 winners and 2025 runners-up are currently placed at the top of the points table with three out of three victories against the West Indies in the current cycle so far. On the other hand, following a 2-2 draw in the five-Test series against India at home, England are placed sixth among eight nations.

Notably, Australia holds a dominating record over the opposition at home. The fiery contests between the arch-rivals have recently witnessed a one-sided flow as the Baggy Greens have registered successive clean sweeps over England at home in the last three Ashes series.

However, the hosts will be missing some of their key squad members for the series opener, including captain Pat Cummins and star seamer Josh Hazlewood. The visitors are eager to turn around their abysmal stats Down Under. England would look to gain advantage of their major absences in the playing XI to claim an early lead in the series.

Where to Watch Ashes Live Streaming in India?

The upcoming Ashes live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch Ashes 2025 Live Telecast in India?

The Ashes 2025 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Ashes Live Streaming, Telecast Details Outside India

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

Australia: Channel Seven, 7plus, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports

Channel Seven, 7plus, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports UK: TNT Sports

TNT Sports New Zealand: Sky NZ

Sky NZ South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport USA: Willow TV

Ashes 2025 Schedule

1st Test: November 21, Perth

November 21, Perth 2nd Test: December 4, Brisbane

December 4, Brisbane 3rd Test: December 17, Adelaide

December 17, Adelaide 4th Test: December 26, Melbourne

December 26, Melbourne 5th Test: January 4, Sydney

Ashes 2025 Squads

Australia (for first fixture): Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, and Beau Webster.

England: Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Mark Wood.

