Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Check Full Squads, Groups and Complete Tournament Schedule

The upcoming Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will witness the ‘A’ side of top Asian cricketing nations, alongside the top associate teams battling it out for the coveted trophy. Previously known as the Emerging Asia Cup, the tournament provides a platform for cricketers to impress for their country and make a statement with their performances to earn a spot in their respective senior national sides.
The tournament will be played in the T20 format and feature eight participating teams divided into two groups.
Pakistan and Oman will square off against each other in the curtain raiser clash on November 14. On the other hand, India and Pakistan have been named in the same group and will lock horns in a high-octane clash on November 16.
Group A – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka
Group B – India, Oman, Pakistan, and UAE
The tournament will see two matches played each day from November 14 to 19, followed by the semi-finals on November 21 and the final on November 23. The first match of each day will start at 12 pm IST, second match will start at 5 pm IST.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Complete Fixtures
Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.
Stand-by Players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.
Akbar Ali (C), Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Habibur Rahman, Zawad Abrar, Ariful Islam, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rakibul Hasan, Meherob Hasan, Abu Hidar Rony, Tofael Ahmed, Shadin Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar & Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.
Dunith Wellalage (C), Kavindu De Livera, Milan Rathnayaka, Vishen Halambage, Sahan Arachchige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nisan Madsuhka (wk), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Traveen Mathew, Lasith Croospulle, Pramod Madushan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Ramesh Mendis, Isitha Wijesundara
TBA – Pakistan Shaheens, Oman, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and UAE.
