Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Check Full Squads, Groups and Complete Tournament Schedule

The upcoming Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will witness the ‘A’ side of top Asian cricketing nations, alongside the top associate teams battling it out for the coveted trophy. Previously known as the Emerging Asia Cup, the tournament provides a platform for cricketers to impress for their country and make a statement with their performances to earn a spot in their respective senior national sides.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Groups

The tournament will be played in the T20 format and feature eight participating teams divided into two groups.

Pakistan and Oman will square off against each other in the curtain raiser clash on November 14. On the other hand, India and Pakistan have been named in the same group and will lock horns in a high-octane clash on November 16.

Group A – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka

Group B – India, Oman, Pakistan, and UAE

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Full Schedule

The tournament will see two matches played each day from November 14 to 19, followed by the semi-finals on November 21 and the final on November 23. The first match of each day will start at 12 pm IST, second match will start at 5 pm IST.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Complete Fixtures

November 14: Oman vs Pakistan and India vs United Arab Emirates

Oman vs Pakistan and India vs United Arab Emirates November 15: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong and Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong and Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka November 16: Oman vs United Arab Emirates and India vs Pakistan

Oman vs United Arab Emirates and India vs Pakistan November 17: Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka; Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka; Afghanistan vs Bangladesh November 18: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates; India vs Oman

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates; India vs Oman November 19: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong; Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong; Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka November 21: Semi-finals – Group A1 vs Group B2; Group B1 vs Group A2

Semi-finals – Group A1 vs Group B2; Group B1 vs Group A2 November 23: Final

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Full Squads

India A squad

Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by Players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.

Bangladesh A squad

Akbar Ali (C), Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Habibur Rahman, Zawad Abrar, Ariful Islam, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rakibul Hasan, Meherob Hasan, Abu Hidar Rony, Tofael Ahmed, Shadin Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar & Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Sri Lanka A squad

Dunith Wellalage (C), Kavindu De Livera, Milan Rathnayaka, Vishen Halambage, Sahan Arachchige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nisan Madsuhka (wk), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Traveen Mathew, Lasith Croospulle, Pramod Madushan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Ramesh Mendis, Isitha Wijesundara

TBA – Pakistan Shaheens, Oman, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and UAE.

