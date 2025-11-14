Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Live Streaming in India — Where To Watch India A in The Asian T20 Tournament, Squads, and Schedule

The Asian T20 Tournament will kick off on November 14.

Previously known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup for the ‘A’ teams, the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will begin on November 14. Jitesh Sharma will lead the India A side. Fans can find out Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 live streaming in India here, along with other details.

A total of eight nations, divided into two groups, will compete in the T20 competition. The A teams of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will meet the Associate nations, the UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. The tournament will run from November 14 to November 19, with two matches per day. The semi-final and final are scheduled for November 21 and 23, respectively. All matches will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

While being reckoned as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, it first started in 2013. India won the inaugural season when the T20 tournament started as an Under-23s competition, before switching to ‘A’ teams. In six editions so far, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won twice. Going into the seventh edition, the Afghans are the defending champions.

A facet that remains to be seen is whether India and Pakistan will continue their unwritten policy of no handshake. It first started during the Asia Cup 2025, where the senior teams gathered before India beat Pakistan in the final. During that tourney, the two neighbouring nations met twice, but refused to shake hands due to ongoing political unrest. It followed suit in the Women’s ODI World Cup. The two sides will meet on November 16 in this campaign.

Where to Watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can catch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 live streaming in India on the FanCode and SonyLIV app and website.

Where to Watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Live Telecast in India?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 live telecast in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Schedule

Group A – Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka A.

Group B – India A, Oman, Pakistan Shaheens, and the UAE.

All matches will take place in Doha.

Date Match Timings IST (local time) November 14 Oman vs Pakistan Shaheens 12:00 PM (9:30 AM) November 14 India A vs UAE 5:00 PM (2:30 PM) November 15 Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong 12:00 PM (9:30 AM) November 15 Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A 5:00 PM (2:30 PM) November 16 Oman vs UAE 3:00 PM (12:30 PM) November 16 India A vs Pakistan Shaheens 8:00 PM (5:30 PM) November 17 Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka A 3:00 PM (12:30 PM) November 17 Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A 8:00 PM (5:30 PM) November 18 Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE 3:00 PM (12:30 PM) November 18 India A vs Oman 8:00 PM (5:30 PM) November 19 Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong 3:00 PM (12:30 PM) November 19 Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A 8:00 PM (5:30 PM) November 21 Semi-final 1 3:00 PM (12:30 PM) November 21 Semi-final 1 8:00 PM (5:30 PM) November 23 Final 8:00 PM (5:30 PM)

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Squads

India A – Jitesh Sharma (c, wk), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh, Abishek Porel (wk), and Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by players – Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, and Shaik Rasheed.

Pakistan Shaheens – Irfan Khan (c), Yasir Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Sufyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Salman, Ahmad Daniyal.

Afghanistan A – Darwish Rasooli (c), Sediqullah Atal, Noor Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Zubaid Akbari, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, and Farmanullah Safi.

UAE – Alishan Sharafu (c), Aayan Khan, Rohid Khan, Mayank Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Harshit Kaushik, Yayin Rai, Ethan D’Souza, Ahmed Tariq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Shah, Faraazuddin.

Bangladesh A – Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, and Md. Abdul Gaffar.

Oman – Hammad Mirza (c), Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf (wk), Aryan Bisht, Saishiv Narayan, Zikria Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Mohammed Yousuf, Shuaib Ismail, Jay Odedra, Pruthvi Machhi, Ubaidullah.

Hong Kong – Yasim Murtaza (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Narula Rana, Hassan Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Md. Ghazanfar, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Md. Waheed.

Sri Lanka A – Dunith Wellalage (c), Vishen Halambage, Nisan Madushka (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu De Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

FAQS on Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

When will Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 begin? The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will begin on November 14. Is Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 same as ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup T20 tournament? Yes, the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 is same as ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup T20 tournament. The ‘A’ teams of five full-member nations will play this tournament, with three Associate nations. Which teams are taking part in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025? India A, Pakistan Shaheens, Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman, Sri Lanka A, Hong Kong, and the UAE. When will India A play first match in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025? India A will play their first match on November 14, against the UAE? When is India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025? The India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match will be played on November 16. Who is India A captain in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025? The India A captain in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 is Jitesh Sharma. Where to watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 live streaming in India? The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode and SonyLIV app and website. Where to watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 live telecast in India? The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 live telecast in India will be available on Sony Sports Network.

