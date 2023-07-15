WATCH: "The dream is to win gold" - Ruturaj Gaikwad shares Asian Games goal after being named skipper

This will be the first time cricket is played at the Asian Games since 2014. The BCCI officially cleared the participation of both men's and women's teams for the upcoming Asian Games in July.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been selected as the skipper to lead a young Indian team in the Hangzhou Asian Games as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a second-string squad for the men's cricket competition. While the BCCI has announced a full-strength women's squad for the Asian Games, the men's team showcases promising young talents such as Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Rinku Singh.

The Asian Games cricket tournament will be played in a T20 format and will take place from September 28 to October 8, just two days before the start of the ICC World Cup 2023. In a video released by the BCCI, Gaikwad expressed his excitement about leading the young side at the Asian Games.

Gaikwad is currently a part of the Indian team touring the Caribbean for a two-match Test series against the West Indies said,

Ruturaj Gaikwad wants India to win gold at Asian Games

The 26-year-old said, "The dream will be to win a gold medal, stand on the podium and listen to the National anthem for the country. I think this opportunity is something special and we will play a brand of cricket that would make everyone back home proud," said

🗣️ “𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒘𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒍𝒅 𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒂𝒍, 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒐𝒅𝒊𝒖𝒎 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒚”



A happy and proud @Ruutu1331 is excited to lead #TeamIndia at the #AsianGames 😃 pic.twitter.com/iPZfVU2XW8 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2023



This will be the first time cricket is played at the Asian Games since 2014. The BCCI officially cleared the participation of both men's and women's teams for the upcoming Asian Games in July. Additionally, several Indian Premier League (IPL) stars such as Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, and Sai Sudarsan have been named in the standby list of Indian players for the competition.

ALSO READ: There's some nasty stuff been said" - Alex Carey breaks his silence following Jonny Bairstow's runout

India's squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.