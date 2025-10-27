Auqib Nabi Takes One Step Closer To Realising Dream of India Test Call-up With Career-best 10-fer In Ranji Trophy

He has taken five-wicket hauls in back-to-back games.

Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi has made quite an impression with a string of solid performances in the domestic circuit. His dream of getting an India Test call-up might not be too far away after his recent exploits in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

After losing their round one fixture to Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir dominated the recent game against Rajasthan to win by an innings and 41 runs. Auqib Nabi was the star of the show as he delivered an outstanding all-round performance. With this, he will have certainly grabbed the attention of the Indian selectors.

Auqib Nabi Makes A Statement In Ranji Trophy

It was light work for Jammu and Kashmir in their capital as they skittled out the visitors for 152 in the first innings. Nabi bagged three wickets for 29 runs in 14 overs. In response, their batters also struggled in challenging conditions. Nabi came in to bat at 198 for seven and smashed a crucial 55 off 65 deliveries to give his team a lead of 130 runs.

The second innings witnessed the absolute best of Nabi as he sliced through the Rajasthan batting unit. He snared seven for 24 in 11 overs, registering his career-best figures in First-Class cricket. J&K bowled out the opponents for 89 to complete a commanding victory and take seven points.

An Outrageous Run Worthy Of India Test Call-up

The 29-year-old pacer has been on an incredible run of form in the last couple of years. He has been so far ahead of the pack compared to others in domestic red-ball cricket that it is a bit of a surprise that he wasn’t picked in the recent India A squad against Australia.

Since the start of the last Ranji Trophy season, Auqib Nabi has had ridiculous numbers in FC cricket. In 12 matches, he has taken 68 wickets at an average of just 13.1 runs apiece. He has claimed eight five-wicket hauls in this period, along with two four-wicket hauls. For a seamer in Indian conditions, these are outrageous numbers.

Averaging just 20.10 from 33 FC matches, his career numbers look impressive as well. If that wasn’t enough, he is a decent batter down the order, averaging nearly 20. He has consistently demonstrated his batting prowess with crucial contributions in high-pressure situations.

Nabi left his mark in this year’s Duleep Trophy as well. He was excellent in the clash against East Zone, scoring 44 off 33 and then picking a five-wicket haul, earning himself a Player of the Match award. He was the shining light in Jammu and Kashmir’s first-round defeat versus Mumbai. Nabi bagged two for 54 and five for 52 while scoring 58 runs across two innings.

There is no doubt Auqib Nabi has done everything he can to inch closer to his dream. Now it’s up to the selectors to give him a chance to shine in the India Test jersey.

