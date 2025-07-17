Australia Coach Says What Sam Konstas Needs To Do Ahead of The Ashes 2025 After Failure In WI vs AUS series

The teenager wasn't part of the WTC 2025 final as well
Sam Konstas’ inclusion in Australia’s squad for the Test series in the Caribbean felt like a long-time due for the teenage batting sensation.
The teenager made a sparkling debut at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground against India last year and it seemed like he would be given a long list of chances to cement his place at the top of the batting order.
But in the very next series when Australia travelled to Sri Lanka for the Warne-Muraltharan Trophy and swept it 2-0, Konstas wasn’t there as he was unceremoniously released by the team and sent back home to keep playing in the Sheffield Shield. The youngster returned to the domestic grind and averaged 40 from 16 innings, scoring 652 runs, which included two hundreds and three fifties.
By the time the World Test Championship final rolled in, Konstas’ selection in the playing XI was no longer in question as he was ignored for the experienced Marnus Labuschagne who had struggles of his own.
However, the tour of the Caribbean against a West Indies side in transition was a great opportunity to give him more chances in testing conditions.
But Konstas was unable to make the most of it as he got four single-digit scores as well as a 25 and 17 in the three Tests. This put more questions on his future, especially his selection chances for The Ashes later this year.
Australia coach Andrew McDonald made it clear that a chance won’t be handed to Konstas without any proof of ability while also maintaining that the youngster is a clear future prospect.
“I think it leaves him where everyone else is in terms of Shield cricket at the start of the season, we’re not going to shy away from the fact that will be big for certain individuals to go about their work, put some scores on the board, and, and then for us to look at what we need against England,” McDonald told reporters on Thursday.
“We feel he has a big future ahead. He’s had a small setback here in difficult conditions, so did the rest of the top order,” he added.
Konstas still has up to four Sheffield Shield games with New South Wales to figure out the flaws in his technique and be ready for the Ashes at home.
The 2023 edition in England ended in a 2-2 draw as the Aussies retained the Ashes.
