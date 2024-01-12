Axar Patel's weird request denied by umpire during Afghanistan T20I

An odd request from Axar Patel during the T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali was denied by the on-field umpire.
My mindset during the rehab is how I can improve my game. In the NCA, I worked a lot on my bowling. I have worked consciously to add 5 to 10 per cent in my bowling.
Both Rohit and Hardik have been fantastic captains. They empower me to own my plans, only stepping in when things stray. It’s a captain’s dream to have such trust.
There was no help from the pitch, the weather was also very harsh. My aim was to stick to my strength and wait for the batters to go after me. I bowled a tight line and got the wickets as the batters took a chance. As a bowler, you can’t do much on this pitch.
I had asked the umpire if I can wear glove in one hand, but he said no (Maine umpire se poocha tha ki main ek haanth me gloves pehen ke bowling kar lun, lekin unhone mana kar diya).