'Babar Azam almost walked out of a Pepsi ad' - Mohammad Rizwan reveals the sacrifice Babar was willing to make

Mohammad Rizwan talked up the human side of Babar Azam the cricketer, who threatened to walk off an ad on religious grounds.

Rizwan stressed on how Babar Azam is not willing to compromise on his ethics to adhere to a financial commitment.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan revealed how his country's all-format skipper and batting great, Babar Azam, recently almost walked out of a Pepsi commercial after being told to drink the beverage during the Ramadan days.

Talking in effusive praise for Babar the cricketer during a press conference on Thursday (May 2), Rizwan opted to speak up on the player's ethics and integrity, with his on-field greatness well-known to the world.

Rizwan didn't initially want to get to the details of the issue Babar had with the Pepsi management, but ultimately went on to divulge the crux of the matter, with Babar Azam making a decision which would be inspirational for a lot of his Pakistan teammates.

Babar Azam's qualities not confined to the cricketer inside him - Rizwan

"It's in front of everyone. What more praises can I sing of him? He is a great player but also an innocent human being," Rizwan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. "His aim is to take Pakistan cricket to greater heights and he has the love of his people."

"But more importantly, I would like to talk about the things outside of cricket. The entire world is a fan of his cover drive. But there are qualities he possesses which isn't only confined to the cricketer in him."

Also Read - Babar Azam – Pakistan’s Great ODI Anchor

Rizwan deemed what Babar threatened to do to the Pepsi management as a major "sacrifice" . He was willing to retain his religious inclinations without letting the financial profits dictate his decision-making. Rizwan said what may come across as a "small matter" to people outside was a big deal for his Pakistan captain.

"He recently made a sacrifice. While shooting for an ad, he was demanded to do something strange. Ok fine, I will tell you. During a Pepsi ad, while the Ramadan was on, he was asked by the management to drink the beverage but he said he can't do it. Babar threatened to walk out of the Pepsi ad. He said he will leave the commercial but not do this."

"It may be a small matter but he was willing to make the sacrifice. The offer he was made should be in front of everyone. So, when someone is ready to let go such an offer for his integrity, it speaks volumes of his greatness," he said.