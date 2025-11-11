BAN vs IRE Live Streaming Details — Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Ireland Series 2025 in India?

The five-match series will begin on November 11.

Bangladesh are set to host Ireland for a five-match series, starting on November 11. The contests will kick off with two Tests, followed by three T20Is. Let’s take a look at the details of BAN vs IRE live streaming in India.

The hosts are coming on the back of a loss facing Sri Lanka, and a series draw against Zimbabwe earlier this year. On the other hand, Ireland defeated Zimbabwe in their only red-ball match of 2025.

Coming into the T20Is, Bangladesh leads the head-to-head record by 5-2 after their eight clashes in the format so far. But though the hosts had claimed the three-match 20-over series in 2023, Ireland won the final fixture to deny a clean sweep.

Where to Watch BAN vs IRE Live Streaming in India?

The BAN vs IRE live streaming in India for the three Tests and T20Is will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch BAN vs IRE Live Telecast in India?

The BAN vs IRE Tests and T20Is will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

BAN vs IRE Live Streaming, Telecast Details Outside India

Bangladesh: T Sports

T Sports Ireland and UK: T Sports Bangladesh YouTube Channel

ALSO READ:

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2025 Schedule

1st Test – November 11, Sylhet

2nd Test – November 19, Mirpur

1st T20I – November 27, Chattogram

2nd T20I – November 29, Chattogram

3rd T20I – December 2, Mirpur

The two Tests between Bangladesh and Ireland will commence at 10:00 AM local time (9:30 AM IST). The subsequent three Bangladesh vs Ireland T20i fixtures will begin at 6:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST).

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2025 Squads

Bangladesh

Test Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Murad, and Ebadot Hossain.

T20I Squad: Yet to be announced

Ireland

Test Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Stephen Doheny (WK), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys, Liam McCarthy, Cade Carmichael, Gavin Hoey, Jordan Neill, and Graham Hume.

T20I Squad: Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Mark Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Ben White, and Craig Young.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.