BAN vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Series in India?

The series will kick off on July 20.
Bangladesh are set to host Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, starting on July 20. Fans will find out the BAN vs PAK live streaming details for the T20I series here.
Pakistan have dominated recent T20I encounters against Bangladesh, having whitewashed the hosts in a three-match series during their tour in May 2025. They also completed a clean sweep on their previous visit to Bangladesh in November 2021. Bangladesh, on the other hand, last defeated Pakistan at home in a one-off T20I in April 2015.
The visitors began their 2025 T20I campaign with a 4–1 series defeat in New Zealand. However, following an impressive performance against Bangladesh at home earlier this year, they are tipped to clinch the away series as well.
That said, the hosts will be eager to bounce back, especially after securing their maiden T20I series win against Sri Lanka.
There will be no live streaming in India for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series.
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series live telecast will not be available in India.
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series will be available to stream globally across multiple platforms.
The T20I matches between Bangladesh and Pakistan will start at 5:30 PM IST and 6:00 PM local time.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (C/WK), Jaker Ali (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Towhid Hridoy.
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, and Sufiyan Muqeem.
