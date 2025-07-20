Why Are Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah Absent in Pakistan Playing XI in T20Is Against Bangladesh?

The pair last featured for Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Two of the frontline pacers of Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, have not been selected in the squad for their three-match T20I tour of Bangladesh, starting on July 20. Apart from these two bowlers, former Pakistan skippers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have also failed to make it to the team in the shortest format of the game.

The news from the match centre is that Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first.

Playing XI For BAN vs PAK 1st T20I

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Why Shaheen Afridi Is Not Selected for T20Is Against Bangladesh?

The 25-year-old has recently seen a decline in his form, which has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to look beyond the youngster in the T20I format. His latest five T20I stats read as — five wickets at a high economy of 11.00. Moreover, Shaheen managed to scalp only two wickets in the initial four matches, which led to his exclusion in the final fixture against New Zealand in their five-match T20I contest in March 2025.

However, the pacer is still a part of Pakistan’s team for the ODIs and Tests. He is expected to be back in the upcoming three-match 50-over series in the West Indies, which will begin on August 8.

ALSO READ:

Why Naseem Shah Is Not Selected for T20Is Against Bangladesh?

According to an ICC report, the 22-year-old is still recovering from his previous injury, which has restricted him from participating in the series against Bangladesh. The bowler has been struck by several injuries in his short six-year career so far. Previously, a shoulder injury had sidelined him from the ACC Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023.

Naseem also sustained a left calf injury during a 50-over match against Australia in November 2024. Though the seamer participated in the recent ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which was hosted by Pakistan, there were questions regarding his form and fitness, especially after an embarrassing group-stage exit from the tournament. He also cited workload management as the reason behind pulling back from the National T20 Championship alongside Babar.

Pakistan Squad for T20Is against Bangladesh: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

