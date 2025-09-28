Bangladesh Name New Captain in T20I Squad For Afghanistan Series, Soumya Sarkar Makes A Return

After facing an exit from the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh will next set their sights on a white-ball series against Afghanistan. The teams will first lock horns for a three-match T20I leg, followed by as many ODIs. The bilateral series starts from October 2.

The Bangla Tigers have also announced their squad for the T20Is and have named a new skipper following a disappointing outing in the continental tournament. Wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali will lead the side in place of Litton Das.

Das will miss the series after suffering a side strain during the Asia Cup, which also forced him to miss their last two matches against India and Pakistan.

Soumya Sarkar makes a return to Bangladesh T20Is

Batting all-rounder Soumya Sarkar is set to make a return to the shortest format for Bangladesh, having last featured in T20Is back in December 2024 against West Indies. Since then, he has missed series against UAE and Pakistan due to a recurring back injury.

When will Litton Das return to action?

Bangladesh felt LItton’s absence in the Asia Cup where they ended up losing both contests where he was not available. Speaking on a probable timeframe for return, Bangladesh’s team physio Bayjedul Islam did not provide any specific window.

Bayjedul was quoted as saying by ESPNCrifinfo, “He (Litton Das) had missed the last two matches of the Asia Cup with a side strain. An MRI scan has revealed a grade 1 strain on the left abdominal muscle. He is undergoing recovery and will not be available for the T20 series. The medical team will continue to manage his rehab and monitor his progress.”

Bangladesh T20I squad for Afghanistan series:

Jaker Ali (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar

