Bangladesh Recall Litton Das As Captain In T20Is Against the West Indies, Key Batter Left Out

Bangladesh will play three T20Is against the West Indies.

Bangladesh have their T20I skipper back at the helm. Litton Das, who had suffered a side strain in the recently concluded Asia Cup was named as the captain of the squad for the first two T20Is against the West Indies. Das had missed a couple of matches in the tournament due to the same injury.

Though the stylish wicketkeeper-batter being back at the helm is an extremely positive sign for Bangladesh, he comes in at the expense of Mohammad Saifuddin. The latter had been an integral part of the side in the recent series against Afghanistan, and had also claimed three wickets for just 15 runs in the third T20I.

The absence of Saifuddin is not expected to take a toll on the result for the Tigers, as much of the core group who have delivered good results for the team in the recent past remain in place. The three T20Is will be played on October 27, 29 and 31 respectively.

What are the Challenges For Litton Das?

The 31-year-old will be elated to be back in contention after his injury struggles, which kept him out of the game on five occasions. Jaker Ali led the side against Afghanistan in the absence of Litton Das, and did well. The Tigers won the series 3-0 in a commanding fashion in Sharjah.

One of the most important challenges for Litton Das would be to maintain the same core and structure the team in a way that doesn’t depreciate their balance. The skipper will have the likes of Saif Hassan, Parvez and Tanzid Hasan for company in the top-order followed by Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan in the middle-order.

However, the selectors omitted Soumya Sarkar from the squad for the first two T20Is, which came as a surprise. To add to that, the left-handed experienced batter scored a composed 91 in the third ODI against the West Indies, and was dropped from the T20I squad just after that.

Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan will be the spinners on display, as well as Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will be the four pacers. The fact that Bangladesh have opted for four pacers comes as a bit of a surprise.

Bangladesh Squad For First Two T20Is vs the West Indies

Litton Das (capt & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

