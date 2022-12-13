BBL 2022-23 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Big Bash League 2022-23 LIVE on TV? Channels, Teams, Squads, Fixtures, Formats, Icon players and All you need to know

The 12th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), Australia’s premier T20 competition, will get underway on Tuesday, December 13.

Sydney Thunder will take on Melbourne Stars in the BBL 2022-23 opener in Canberra on Tuesday.

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022/23 will kickstart on Tuesday, December 13, with 2015–16 winners Sydney Thunder to play three-time runners up Melbourne Stars in the opener in Canberra. The Perth Scorchers are the defending champions, having defeated the Sydney Sixers in last year’s final to bag their fourth title.

The league stage will be played in its usual round-robin format, with each of the eight teams to face the other seven twice each, followed by five playoff matches including the final. The BBL 2022/23 final will be played Saturday, February 4.

Cricket Australia (CA) had confirmed earlier this season that the Decision Review System (DRS) will be put in use during BBL 12.

BBL 2022/23 Squads: Full team lists

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle, Henry Thornton

Brisbane Heat

Usman Khawaja, Max Bryant, James Bazley, Sam Heazlett, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Colin Munro, Ross Whitely, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Sam Billings (wk), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Will Prestwidge

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (wk), D’Arcy Short, Zak Crawley, Caleb Jewell, Asif Ali, Macalister Wright, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Faheem Ashraf, Ben McDermott, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Wil Parker, Patrick Dooley, Chris Tremain

Melbourne Renegades

Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser McGurk, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jonathan Wells, Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Andre Russell, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper, Zak Evans, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Jack Prestwidge, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ruwantha Kellepotha

Melbourne Stars

Brody Couch, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Joe Burns, Nik Larkin, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Hatcher, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson, Faf du Plessis, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Daniel Christian, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha, David Warner, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Baxter Holt (wk), Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Usman Qadir, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi

BBL 2022/23 Where to watch: TV channels

The BBL 2022/23 can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

In Pakistan, the matches will be seen on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.



In South Africa, matches can be watched on SuperSport.



In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.



In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.



In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

BBL 2022/23 Live streaming details

The SonyLIV application and website will live stream BBL 12 in India.

BBL 2022/23 schedule: Complete fixtures list

Tue, 13 Dec 2022

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Match 1

Wed, 14 Dec 2022

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 2

Thu, 15 Dec 2022

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 3

Fri, 16 Dec 2022

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 4

Fri, 16 Dec 2022

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 5

Sat, 17 Dec 2022

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 6

Sun, 18 Dec 2022

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Match 7

Mon, 19 Dec 2022

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 8

Tue, 20 Dec 2022

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 9

Wed, 21 Dec 2022

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Match 10

Thu, 22 Dec 2022

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 11

Fri, 23 Dec 2022

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Match 12

Fri, 23 Dec 2022

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 13

Sat, 24 Dec 2022

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 14

Mon, 26 Dec 2022

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 15

Mon, 26 Dec 2022

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 16

Tue, 27 Dec 2022

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Match 17

Wed, 28 Dec 2022

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 18

Thu, 29 Dec 2022

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Match 19

Thu, 29 Dec 2022

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 20

Fri, 30 Dec 2022

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Match 21

Sat, 31 Dec 2022

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 22

Sat, 31 Dec 2022

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 23

Sun, 01 Jan 2023

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 24

Sun, 01 Jan 2023

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 25

Mon, 02 Jan 2023

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 26

Tue, 03 Jan 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 27

Wed, 04 Jan 2023

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 28

Wed, 04 Jan 2023

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 29

Thu, 05 Jan 2023

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 30

Fri, 06 Jan 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 31

Sat, 07 Jan 2023

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 32

Sat, 07 Jan 2023

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 33

Sun, 08 Jan 2023

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Match 34

Mon, 09 Jan 2023

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Match 35

Tue, 10 Jan 2023

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 36

Wed, 11 Jan 2023

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 37

Thu, 12 Jan 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 38

Fri, 13 Jan 2023

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 39

Sat, 14 Jan 2023

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 40

Sat, 14 Jan 2023

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Match 41

Sun, 15 Jan 2023

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Match 42

Sun, 15 Jan 2023

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 43

Mon, 16 Jan 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Match 44

Tue, 17 Jan 2023

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 45

Wed, 18 Jan 2023

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 46

Thu, 19 Jan 2023

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 47

Fri, 20 Jan 2023

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 48

Fri, 20 Jan 2023

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 49

Sat, 21 Jan 2023

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 50

Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Match 51

Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 52

Mon, 23 Jan 2023

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 53

Tue, 24 Jan 2023

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 54

Wed, 25 Jan 2023

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Match 55

Wed, 25 Jan 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Match 56

Fri, 27 Jan 2023

TBC vs TBC (Eliminator)

Sat, 28 Jan 2023

TBC vs TBC (Qualifier)

Sun, 29 Jan 2023

TBC vs TBC (Knockout)

Thu, 02 Feb 2023

TBC vs TBC (Challenger)

Sat, 04 Feb 2023

TBC vs TBC (Final)