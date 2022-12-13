BBL 2022-23 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Big Bash League 2022-23 LIVE on TV? Channels, Teams, Squads, Fixtures, Formats, Icon players and All you need to know
The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022/23 will kickstart on Tuesday, December 13, with 2015–16 winners Sydney Thunder to play three-time runners up Melbourne Stars in the opener in Canberra. The Perth Scorchers are the defending champions, having defeated the Sydney Sixers in last year’s final to bag their fourth title.
The league stage will be played in its usual round-robin format, with each of the eight teams to face the other seven twice each, followed by five playoff matches including the final. The BBL 2022/23 final will be played Saturday, February 4.
Cricket Australia (CA) had confirmed earlier this season that the Decision Review System (DRS) will be put in use during BBL 12.
Also Read: BBL 2022-23: Match 1 - Best Rario Player cards to own for Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars
BBL 2022/23 Squads: Full team lists
Adelaide Strikers
Travis Head, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle, Henry Thornton
Brisbane Heat
Usman Khawaja, Max Bryant, James Bazley, Sam Heazlett, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Colin Munro, Ross Whitely, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Sam Billings (wk), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Will Prestwidge
Hobart Hurricanes
Matthew Wade (wk), D’Arcy Short, Zak Crawley, Caleb Jewell, Asif Ali, Macalister Wright, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Faheem Ashraf, Ben McDermott, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Wil Parker, Patrick Dooley, Chris Tremain
Melbourne Renegades
Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser McGurk, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jonathan Wells, Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Andre Russell, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper, Zak Evans, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Jack Prestwidge, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ruwantha Kellepotha
Melbourne Stars
Brody Couch, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Joe Burns, Nik Larkin, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Hatcher, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult
Perth Scorchers
Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson, Faf du Plessis, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye
Sydney Sixers
Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Daniel Christian, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan
Sydney Thunder
Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha, David Warner, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Baxter Holt (wk), Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Usman Qadir, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi
BBL 2022/23 Where to watch: TV channels
The BBL 2022/23 can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India.
In Pakistan, the matches will be seen on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).
In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.
In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.
In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.
In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.
In South Africa, matches can be watched on SuperSport.
In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.
In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.
In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.
BBL 2022/23 Live streaming details
The SonyLIV application and website will live stream BBL 12 in India.
BBL 2022/23 schedule: Complete fixtures list
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Match 1
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 2
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 3
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 4
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 5
Sat, 17 Dec 2022
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 6
Sun, 18 Dec 2022
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Match 7
Mon, 19 Dec 2022
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 8
Tue, 20 Dec 2022
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 9
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Match 10
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 11
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Match 12
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 13
Sat, 24 Dec 2022
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 14
Mon, 26 Dec 2022
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 15
Mon, 26 Dec 2022
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 16
Tue, 27 Dec 2022
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Match 17
Wed, 28 Dec 2022
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 18
Thu, 29 Dec 2022
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Match 19
Thu, 29 Dec 2022
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 20
Fri, 30 Dec 2022
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Match 21
Sat, 31 Dec 2022
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 22
Sat, 31 Dec 2022
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 23
Sun, 01 Jan 2023
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 24
Sun, 01 Jan 2023
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 25
Mon, 02 Jan 2023
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 26
Tue, 03 Jan 2023
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 27
Wed, 04 Jan 2023
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 28
Wed, 04 Jan 2023
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 29
Thu, 05 Jan 2023
Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 30
Fri, 06 Jan 2023
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 31
Sat, 07 Jan 2023
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 32
Sat, 07 Jan 2023
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 33
Sun, 08 Jan 2023
Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Match 34
Mon, 09 Jan 2023
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Match 35
Tue, 10 Jan 2023
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 36
Wed, 11 Jan 2023
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 37
Thu, 12 Jan 2023
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 38
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 39
Sat, 14 Jan 2023
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 40
Sat, 14 Jan 2023
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Match 41
Sun, 15 Jan 2023
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Match 42
Sun, 15 Jan 2023
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 43
Mon, 16 Jan 2023
Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Match 44
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 45
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 46
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 47
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 48
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 49
Sat, 21 Jan 2023
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 50
Sun, 22 Jan 2023
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Match 51
Sun, 22 Jan 2023
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 52
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 53
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 54
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Match 55
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Match 56
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
TBC vs TBC (Eliminator)
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
TBC vs TBC (Qualifier)
Sun, 29 Jan 2023
TBC vs TBC (Knockout)
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
TBC vs TBC (Challenger)
Sat, 04 Feb 2023
TBC vs TBC (Final)