BBL Draft: Complete list of overseas players for Big Bash League 2022-23 Draft

279 players from 19 different countries, with over 100 of the lot being among the first-timers, have nominated for the Big Bash League (BBL) draft 2022-23.

There are 12 nominated players, including former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, star West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo, Afghanistan stalwart Rashid Khan and New Zealand quick Trent Boult, who recently stepped away from the national team's central contract.

These players will be paid AU$340,000 (US $233,853 approx.) regardless of how many games they are available for.

Overall, 26 players are eligible for retention in the eight-team T20 competition, which also includes India's former U19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand (now moved to USA) for the Melbourne Renegades. The player availability will be announced soon, with there being uncertainty over Pakistan players getting the NOC from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

BBL Draft 2022-23: Full list of platinum players

Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, David Willey, Shadab Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan, and Trent Boult

BBL 2022-23: Full draft list (country wise)

Afghanistan

Eligible for retention: Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers), Qais Ahmad (Melbourne Stars), Mohammad Nabi (Melbourne Renegades), Mujeeb ur Rahman (Brisbane Heat), Zahir Khan (Melbourne Renegades)

Other nominees: Noor Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rehman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Usman Ghani, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hamid Hassan, Hamza Hotak, Waqarullah Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Waqar Salamkheil, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Naveen-ul-haq Murid, Ghamai Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

Bangladesh

Al-amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Ripon Mondol

Canada

Subash Khakurel, Kairav Sharma

England

Eligible for retention: Tom Abell (Brisbane Heat), Sam Billings (Sydney Thunder), Joe Clarke (Melbourne Stars), Ian Cockbain (Adelaide Strikers), Jordan Cox (Hobart Hurricanes), Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers), Laurie Evans (Perth Scorchers), George Garton (Adelaide Strikers), Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder), Chris Jordan (Sydney Sixers), Tom Lammonby (Hobart Hurricanes), Tymal Mills (Perth Scorchers), Reece Topley (Melbourne Renegades), James Vince (Sydney Sixers), Daniel Worrall (Adelaide Strikers)

Other nominees: Rehan Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Tom Alsop, Martin Andersson, Gus Atkinson, Josh Baker, Sonny Baker, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Luc Benkenstein, Jacob Bethel, Alex Blake, James Bracey, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Patrick Brown, Solomon Budinger, Brydon Carse, Matthew Carter, Jordan Clark, Josh Cobb, Mason Crane, Matt Critchley, Steven Croft, Liam Dawson, Alex Davies, Joe Denly, Brett D'Oliveira, Jacobus Leus Du Plooy, Stephen Eskinazi, Joey Evison, Matt Fisher, Luke Fletcher, James Fuller, Ben Geddes, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Nicholas Gubbins, Sam Hain, Haseed Hameed, Miles Hammond, Tom Hartley, Jack Haynes, Freddie Heldreich, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Adam Hose, Benny Howell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Danny Lamb, Tom Lawes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leaning, Jake Lintott, Liam Livingstone, David Lloyd, Adam Lyth, Wayne Wadsen, Lewis Mcmanus, Ben Mike, Tom Moores, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Mousley, Steven Mullaney, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Samit Patel, Callum Parkinson, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Michael Pepper, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Adam Rossington, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, John Simpson, Prem Sisodiya, Nathan Sowter, Mitchell Stanley, Cameron Steel, Darren Stevens, Olly Stone, Callum Taylor, Jack Taylor, Tommy Taylor, Liam Trevaskis, Paul Walter, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, David Willey, Chris Wood, Luke Wood, Rob Yates, Saif Zaib

Pakistan

Eligible for retention: Shadab Khan (Sydney Sixers), Ahmad Daniyal Latif (Melbourne Stars), Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Melbourne Stars)

Other nominees: Tayyab Abbas, Asif Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Faisal Akram, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Salman Fayyaz, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Imran Jnr, Salman Irshad, Usman Khalid, Azam Khan, Maaz Khan, Musa Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Junaid Khan, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Muhammad Salman, Saad Naseem, Usman Qadir, Momin Qamar, Rumman Raees, Mamoon Ur Riaz, Wahab Riaz, Ali Majid Shah, Usman Shinwari, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Zahid, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Zeeshan

South Africa

Chris Benjamin, Shane Dadswell, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Pieter Malan, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas

New Zealand

Eligible for retention: Colin Munro (Perth Scorchers)

Other nominees: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Neesham

West Indies

Eligible for retention: Andre Russell (Melbourne Stars)

Other nominees: Joshua Bishop, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Johnson Charles, Rivaldo Clarke Sheldon Cottrell, Amrit Dass, Mark Deyal, Dominic Drakes, Fidel Edwards, Matthew Forde, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Joshua James, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Kieron Pollard, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Jeavor Royal, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Tion Webster, Kesrick Williams, Nyeem Young

Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal, Dushan Hemantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Ramesh Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lakshan Sandakan, Maheesh Theekshana

Ireland

Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector

Zimbabwe

Ryan Burl, Eddie Byrom, Elton Chigumbura, Christopher Mpofu, Blessing Muzarabani, Tawanda Muyeye, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza

Namibia

David Wiese

Nepal

Eligible for retention: Sandeep Lamichhane (Hobart Hurricanes)

Netherlands

Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Bas De Leede, Brandon Glover, Maxwell O'Dowd, Fred Klassen, Vikram Singh, Timm Van Der Gugten, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Paul Van Meekeren, Tobias Vissee

Oman

Bilal Khan

Papua New Guinea

Norman Vanua

Scotland

Michael Jones, George Munsey, Mark Watt

United Arab Emirates

Vriitya Aravind, Alishan Sharafu

USA

Eligible for retention: Unmukt Chand (Melbourne Renegades)

Other nominees: Harmeet Singh Baddhan, Andries Gous, Ali Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Smit Patel