BCCI makes surprising new announcement for India vs Pakistan World Cup fixture

In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled 14,000 tickets on Saturday (October 7) for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The high-octane fixture is slated to be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Notably, the perplexing behaviour of BookMyShow regarding World Cup tickets has left fans in bewilderment. Initially, when the ticket window first opened, tickets were seemingly "sold out" within minutes. However, subsequently, an additional 400,000 tickets were released by the BCCI and ICC. Yet, the situation now appears to have changed, with stadiums reporting a notably lower attendance during the ODI World Cup matches.

In response to fan discontent expressed on social media, the BCCI has taken corrective measures by releasing an additional 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match on October 8th.

BCCI responds to fans

To appease the fans, BCCI announced the release of tickets which are slated to be available for purchase starting from 12 PM IST on October 8.

BCCI said in an official media release, “The BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India v. Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad. The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.”

In a setback for India before their tournament opener, India's top-order batter Shubman Gill has been diagnosed with dengue fever, putting his participation in at least the first match of the tournament in doubt. The Indian cricket team, donned in blue, will commence their campaign against Australia on Sunday (October 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

